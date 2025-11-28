South Africa’s food and beverages industry recorded a 4.1% year-on-year increase in income at constant 2019 prices for September 2025, according to the latest data from Stats SA.

The strongest annual growth was seen in ‘other’ income, which rose 7.2%, while bar sales declined by 4.6%, marking the only negative performance category for the month.

Takeaway and fast-food outlets drive growth

Takeaway and fast-food outlets were the largest positive contributors to the annual increase in industry income.

Takeaway and fast-food outlets (Up 9.4%, contributing 3.6 percentage points). This category continues to outperform other segments, reflecting strong consumer demand for convenient food options and resilient quick-service models.

Third-quarter performance remains strong

During the third quarter of 2025, total food and beverages income increased by 4.3% compared with the same period in 2024.

Again, takeaway and fast-food outlets were the leading contributors (Up 10.0%, contributing 3.9 percentage points). This sector remains a key driver of industry activity and overall recovery.

Monthly decline in seasonally adjusted income

Despite the year-on-year and quarterly gains, seasonally adjusted income for the industry fell 3.3% in September 2025 compared with August 2025.

This followed +5.8% in August 2025 and -0.3% in July 2025

The monthly decline reflects a normalisation in trading activity following a strong August performance.

Industry outlook

The latest figures indicate ongoing consumer support for takeaway and fast-food enterprises, which continue to anchor growth in the sector.

While bar sales experienced a decline, overall industry performance remains positive, supported by steady expansion in non-traditional and diversified income streams.

The food and beverages sector will continue to monitor shifts in consumer behaviour and operational costs as businesses prepare for year-end trading cycles.

