In line with its continued commitment to empowering youth and advancing educational opportunities, Gulf Bank is proud to sponsor the 4th edition of the “Derasati” Exhibition. Held under the patronage of the Minister of Education, Mr. Jalal Sayed Abdulmuhsin Al-Tabtabei, the event will take place from April 7 to 10, 2025, at the Kuwait International Fairgrounds in Mishref.

Bringing together over 120 local and international universities, training institutes, educational service providers, and representatives from the banking and automotive sectors, the “Derasati” Exhibition serves as a distinguished platform that connects students with academic and industry experts. The event features a dynamic program of panel discussions, conferences, and workshops led by professionals, along with engaging competitions and valuable prize opportunities, offering attendees a gateway to diverse educational pathways and future career opportunities.

Gulf Bank is offering exclusive deals to young participants interested in opening accounts, including the red student account and the red plus prepaid card. These accounts provide access to numerous exclusive offers and a cashback rate of 15%, with annual cashback rewards of up to KD 300.

The red plus prepaid card is the first of its kind in the Middle East to offer cashback benefits specifically for youth. It offers the highest cashback program in Kuwait and is also the first prepaid Mastercard in the region with a vertical design.

Gulf Bank continues to be a strong advocate for Kuwaiti youth, committed to equipping the next generation with the tools, resources, and opportunities they need to succeed. This commitment is reflected in the Bank’s strategic partnerships with youth-focused organizations, the creation of diverse career pathways, and a range of innovative banking products tailored to meet their aspirations and lifestyles.

Through its ongoing sponsorship of educational and career development events, Gulf Bank reaffirms its commitment to empowering youth and playing a key role in shaping a brighter, knowledge-driven future for Kuwait.

