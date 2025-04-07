Cairo: EFG Hermes, an EFG Holding company and the leading investment bank in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA), announced today the commencement of the 19th EFG Hermes Annual One-on-One Investor Conference, the largest and most influential investment forum in the MENA region. The event is taking place at the JW Marriott Hotel Marina in Dubai from April 7th to 10th, 2025. With the theme ‘MENA Investment Playbook,’ this year’s conference promises unparalleled insights and access to some of the region’s most dynamic investment discussions.

The EFG Hermes One-on-One Investor Conference has established itself as the MENA region’s premier investor gathering, bringing together an impressive lineup of C-level executives, institutional investors, and government officials. This year, the conference is hosting 220 companies from 12 countries and welcoming 675 institutional investors and fund managers representing 252 global institutions as part of the firm’s commitment to delivering an even more impactful experience this year, offering immense value to all attendees.

Despite growing concerns over the global economic outlook, driven by escalating trade tensions and their impact on global growth, the MENA region remains an attractive and comparative shelter for emerging market investors. Its relatively limited exposure to the global non-oil-related trade conflict, structural reform plans, and ongoing economic diversification towards domestic demand growth is supported by sizable foreign reserves and solid fiscal positions. The conference will serve as a pivotal platform for supporting the future of investment in the region, providing investors with a unique opportunity to gain firsthand insights into the investment landscape and connect with key decision-makers in the region.

Karim Awad, Group CEO of EFG Holding, stated, “This year, our flagship One-on-One conference coincides with surging global market volatility, as the trade conflict continues to fuel investors' concerns over the outlook for economic growth. However, at EFG Hermes, we see opportunity amid the uncertainty. The fundamental theme for the MENA region remains intact: strong balance sheets provide resilience against low oil prices, currency pegs provide a haven amidst growing uncertainties, and lower interest rates revitalize credit growth - particularly in key GCC markets where there is ample room for leverage.” Awad added: “We are delighted to welcome all our conference participants and invite them to enjoy the vibrant exchange of ideas and engage in the thought-provoking discussions in our interactive meeting spaces.”

Key highlights of this year’s agenda feature a keynote address by Karim Awad, Group CEO of EFG Holding, setting the stage for an insightful exploration of regional investment dynamics. This was followed by a pivotal fireside chat titled “Egypt's Economic Reset? An Inside View,” featuring Mr. Rami Aboulnaga, Deputy Governor of the Central Bank of Egypt, and moderated by Ziad Daoud, Chief Emerging Markets Economist at Bloomberg. Next, attendees engaged in a panel discussion in partnership with the Dubai Financial Market (DFM) on “The Role of Capital Markets in Advancing the UAE’s Long-Term Vision: Opportunities and Challenges.” This session included insights from Mr. Hamed Ali, CEO of Dubai Financial Market and Nasdaq Dubai, and Mr. Hadi Badri, CEO of the Dubai Economic Development Corporation (DEDC), which was moderated by Ramia Farrage, Senior Presenter and Producer at Forbes Middle East. The opening session culminated with the EFG Hermes Live Research Poll recognized as the region's largest live research poll. Presented by Sally Mousa, Senior Presenter at Forbes Middle East, this dynamic and interactive segment allowed attendees to participate actively through real-time voting. Their contributions played a pivotal role in gauging the sentiment of both the global and regional investment landscapes, offering valuable insights and fostering meaningful engagement among participants. Building on this engaging atmosphere, H.E. Ahmed Kouchouk, Egypt’s Minister of Finance, will join the conference on the 8th of April to meet with investors, sharing insights, and engaging in discussions about Egypt’s economic roadmap.

Mohamed Ebeid, Co-CEO of EFG Hermes, an EFG Holding company, added, “This year’s conference delved deep into the investment opportunities shaping the MENA region in 2025, amidst rising economic anxieties, highlighting growth in renewable energy, technology, and infrastructure driven by initiatives like Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 and the UAE’s Centennial 2071. As the region emerges as an innovation hub, with fintech and green finance gaining momentum, we aimed to equip investors with actionable insights to navigate this dynamic landscape. The conference united investors, analysts, and industry leaders to explore MENA’s transformative potential and forge connections that will shape its capital markets’ future.”

For more information and to register for the conference, please visit the EFG Hermes Conferences website.

