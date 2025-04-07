AviLease, the aircraft lessor headquartered in Saudi Arabia, has signed a strategic agreement with Turkish Airlines for long-term leases of eight Airbus A320neo aircraft.

Two of the aircraft have already been delivered, with the remaining six scheduled for delivery throughout 2025, reported SPA.

AviLease CEO Edward O’Byrne expressed delight in strengthening the relationship with Turkish Airlines, stating, "These aircraft will support Turkish Airlines’ growth plans while contributing to their fleet modernization strategy and sustainability goals."

AviLease’s portfolio consists of 200 owned and managed aircraft, including purchase commitments, on lease to 48 airlines.

