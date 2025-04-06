His Excellency Saeed Mohammed Al-Tayer, Vice Chairman Dubai Supreme Council of Energy, will lead the high-level plenary of the Middle East Energy Leadership Summit

The Battery Show and Conference joins the Middle East Energy line-up for 2025

150 energy leaders and experts will explore transformative sector innovation

1,600 exhibitors from more than 90 nations are set to attend

Dubai, UAE – Middle East Energy (MEE) 2025 opens tomorrow at the Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC), ushering in the largest and most ambitious edition in the event’s 49-year history. Held under the patronage of the UAE Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure, this year’s show will run until April 9 and feature the debut of The Battery Show Middle East.

More than 40,000 global energy professionals, including more than 500 key buyers, will descend on DWTC to explore the innovations of 1,600 exhibitors from more than 90 countries. Sixteen halls, including 17 international pavilions, will be packed with solutions spanning the full energy value chain from power generation and storage to clean mobility and smart grid technologies.

His Excellency Saeed Mohammed Al-Tayer, Vice Chairman Dubai Supreme Council of Energy will open the show, which runs for three days, and will lead the high-level plenary of the Middle East Energy Leadership Summit.

“We’ve built this edition of Middle East Energy to reflect the dynamism, ambition, and transformative potential of the region’s energy ecosystem,” said Mark Ring, Group Director, Energy Events at Informa Markets, which organises Middle East Energy. “With a powerful combination of market-leading innovation, unrivalled networking opportunities, and the debut of The Battery Show Middle East, Middle East Energy 2025 will redefine how we shape the future of energy.”

Among Middle East Energy’s most anticipated additions for 2025 is the debut of The Battery Show Middle East – the regional edition of one of the world’s leading platforms for battery technology and electric mobility. Spanning an entire exhibition hall, the show will host more than 200 exhibitors and feature the inaugural Battery Show Conference. The conference will explore critical issues such as energy storage, electric vehicle infrastructure, supply chain challenges, and smart grid integration for the Middle East and Africa battery market, which is forecast to reach US $9.98 billion by 2029, driven by robust policy shifts, renewable energy integration, and increasing reginal demand for electrification.

Complementing the Battery Show Conference, the wider Middle East Energy programme brings together more than 150 thought leaders across a further five conferences: the Middle East Energy Leadership Summit, Technical Seminar powered by IEEE, Intersolar & ees Middle East Conference, Global Innovation Forum, and the Africa Business Leaders Forum.

“We are offering a comprehensive agenda that will empower stakeholders to navigate the rapidly evolving energy landscape,” Ring added. “Each conference is designed to spark critical conversations, connect industry and academic minds, and explore the innovations reshaping how we generate, distribute, and consume power.”

The Riyadh Cables Group, a titanium sponsor of Middle East Energy 2025, will use the show to underscore the critical role that advanced infrastructure plays in enabling future-ready energy solutions.

“Middle Eastern infrastructure projects are reshaping the cable industry, driving demand for innovative, high-performance products,” said Bassam Naes, Group Marketing Director. “From smart cities and renewable energy developments to advanced data centres, cables are the unseen force powering the region’s transformation. As the Middle East continues to grow and modernize, the cable industry must keep pace, developing solutions that meet the unique challenges of the region’s ambitious projects. At Middle East Energy 2025 we will be looking to demonstrate how the future of cables in the Middle East is bright, and the opportunities for innovation are vast.”

With its record-breaking scale and future-focused agenda, Middle East Energy 2025 promises to be a defining moment for the global energy sector. Over the next three days Dubai will be the epicentre of regional energy innovation as the Middle East and Africa transition toward a more sustainable and interconnected future.

To find out more about The Battery Show Middle East, visit https://www.middleeast-energy.com/en/the-battery-show.html

To find out more about Middle East Energy, visit:

https://www.middleeast-energy.com/en/home.html

For more information on the invite-only Hosted Buyer Programme, visit:

https://www.middleeast-energy.com/en/forms/hosted-buyer-programme.html

About Middle East Energy (MEE)

Middle East Energy (MEE), set to held under the patronage of the Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure, enjoys a 49-year legacy as a leading global energy industry event.

By catering to the entire product spectrum of the power industry, from critical and backup power to energy storage and management, year after year, the event attracts a more diverse audience of professionals seeking to source products from multiple sectors, drive cost-effectiveness and efficiency, and move projects forward.

MEE has been an essential part of the Middle East's economic expansion, connecting business and introducing new products to the region to build infrastructure, real estate, and commerce.

MEE is now helping governments, organisations and SME’s diversify the generation and supply of energy and build a sustainable future. You can read more at www.middleeast-energy.com

