Abu Dhabi, UAE — Building on the landmark success of the inaugural Bitcoin MENA conference in December 2024, ADNEC Group & BTC Inc Group today announced the return of Bitcoin MENA to Abu Dhabi for a second edition, set to take place on December 8-9, 2025. Scheduled to open the day after the Abu Dhabi Formula One Grand Prix, the event will once again take over the Marina Hall at ADNEC Centre — this time with expanded exhibition space, an enhanced outdoor area, world class speakers and premium networking experiences, including yachts berthed at the venue.

Event Details:

Location: Marina Hall, ADNEC Centre, Abu Dhabi, UAE

Date: December 8-9, 2025

Tickets and sponsor information: b.tc/conference/mena

The 2024 debut established Bitcoin MENA as the premier Bitcoin gathering in the Middle East and North Africa, bringing together influential voices from government, business, and finance. Attracting over 10,000 visitors, 190 speakers, 100 exhibitors, and 500 brands.

The last year’s headline speakers included Eric Trump, Executive Vice President of the Trump Organization; Prince Filip of Serbia; Saifedean Ammous, author of The Bitcoin Standard; Abdulla Al Dhaheri of the Blockchain Centre Abu Dhabi; Paul Manafort, Former Campaign Manager for Trump 2016; and Steve Witkoff, Special Envoy to the Middle East under the Trump Administration.

Humaid Al Dhaheri, Managing Director and Group CEO of ADNEC Group, said: “The return of Bitcoin MENA to ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi reflects the city’s growing influence as a global destination for digital asset dialogue and innovation. This event is a strategic addition to our dynamic calendar, reinforcing ADNEC Group’s role in convening cutting-edge conversations and fostering meaningful partnerships across emerging industries. As we expand the platform in 2025, we look forward to supporting BTC Inc. in delivering an even more impactful edition that connects global visionaries with the region’s forward-thinking ecosystem.”

“The Middle East is rapidly becoming a center of gravity for Bitcoin adoption and policy innovation,” said David Bailey, CEO of BTC Inc. “The response to last year’s event was overwhelming. In 2025, we’re scaling everything — from speaker programming and exhibition space to VIP experiences and side events — to match the global importance of this region.”

New features for Bitcoin MENA 2025 include:

Expanded Exhibit Hall: A larger footprint will accommodate more companies, startups, and activations, showcasing the latest in Bitcoin infrastructure, mining, financial services, and software.



A larger footprint will accommodate more companies, startups, and activations, showcasing the latest in Bitcoin infrastructure, mining, financial services, and software. Enhanced Outdoor Activation Zone: A redesigned open-air space optimized for networking, live content, food, and cultural programming.



A redesigned open-air space optimized for networking, live content, food, and cultural programming. Strategic Timing: The conference opens the day after the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, offering international visitors an unparalleled experience at the intersection of sport, technology, and finance.



Elevated Side Events: A curated calendar of receptions, workshops, and satellite events will surround the main program, creating opportunities for deeper engagement across the Bitcoin ecosystem.

With the UAE’s zero VAT on Bitcoin transactions and ongoing government support for digital asset innovation, Abu Dhabi has quickly emerged as a pivotal node in Bitcoin’s global expansion. Bitcoin MENA 2025 is set to reflect and accelerate that momentum.

About The Bitcoin Conference:

The Bitcoin Conference, organized by BTC Media (parent company of Bitcoin Magazine), is a global event series featuring notable industry speakers, policymakers, workshops, exhibitions, and entertainment. These events serve as vital platforms for Bitcoin industry leaders, developers, investors, and enthusiasts to gather, network, and exchange ideas. The flagship event took place in Nashville, Tennessee, in 2024, and Bitcoin 2025 is scheduled to be held in Las Vegas in May 2025. Its international events include Bitcoin Asia (Hong Kong, August 2025), Bitcoin Amsterdam (2025 TBD), and Bitcoin MENA (Abu Dhabi, 2025 TBD).

About ADNEC Group

ADNEC Group, part of Modon Holding, is renowned for its rich legacy and diverse business operations, stands as a formidable force in global business and leisure tourism. The Group is a leader in managing and developing international strategic assets and contributes to the sustainable growth of Abu Dhabi’s economy. ADNEC Group’s diverse business clusters span Venues, Events, Hotels, F&B, Services, Tourism and Media. The Group operates the ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi, the largest event venue in the MENA region, ADNEC Centre Al Ain, the Business Design Centre and ExCeL London in the United Kingdom.

Capital Events, the events management arm of ADNEC Group, is the leading organiser of some of the world’s most iconic events across strategic industry sectors including Defence and Security, Maritime Lifestyle, Media, Food & Beverage and Technology. Through its growing portfolio, Capital Events plays a crucial role in supporting Abu Dhabi to achieve its growth objectives as a global hub for business and leisure tourism.