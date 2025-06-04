Cairo, Egypt – NVIDIA Studio Nights 5, held at the Grand Egyptian Museum in Giza, was a resounding success, bringing together over 700 local creators and designers. NVIDIA Studio Nights is a celebration of innovation and digital artistry. It is an opportunity to learn about the latest NVIDIA Studio platform tech and benefits. Attendees experienced and explored the latest NVIDIA Studio hardware, where they got the chance to network, be inspired, learn new skills, gain recognition and grow.

The fifth edition of NVIDIA Studio Nights honored Egypt’s deep artistic legacy and vibrant creative future. The event provided designers and creators from different creative fields with the opportunity to showcase their creativity. It also highlighted how NVIDIA Studio and AI technologies helped bring their visions to life at the speed of light. Additionally, visitors enjoyed a hands-on experience on industry-leading RTX 50 Series laptops and desktops from MSI, Gigabyte, Asus and ZOTAC, powered by AI and enhanced with NVIDIA Studio drivers. These technologies dramatically improve and accelerate the creative workflow in leading design applications.

With game-changing speed, NVIDIA Studio delivered transformative performance in video editing, 3D rendering, and design. Creators accelerated their most demanding workflows with exclusive RTX and AI-powered tools. NVIDIA Studio Drivers delivered exceptional stability and ensured their creative apps are always up to date.

The finalists and winners were chosen for their talent, storytelling and innovation.

Omnia Ahmed, winner of the Fashion Design award, said, “Winning at NVIDIA Studio Nights 5 is an incredible honor. It’s a powerful reminder of how technology and creativity can push boundaries. This experience has not only inspired me but also deepened my commitment to exploring new ways of storytelling through design. Thanks to NVIDIA for championing innovation and giving designers like me a platform to share our visions.”

Shady Dewan, winner of the 3D/CGI award, said, “Winning the NVIDIA Studio competition has been an empowering experience. It's been a privilege to be recognized by such a leading name in the industry. This motivates me to push the boundaries of creativity and contribute more to the global 3D art community.”

Abdallah Abdelmonem, winner of the Photography award, said, “I am pleased to be selected as a winner of the Photography award at the NVIDIA Studio Nights 5. I sincerely thank NVIDIA for this wonderful opportunity and all the organizers and participants. This award is a new beginning for more creativity and challenge.”

Moatasem Diab, who won the Architectural Design award, said, “Winning with my project was immensely motivating. The event brought together creativity, innovation, and powerful technology. The event also provided an opportunity to interact with passionate people from different fields.”

Speaking at the event, Chantelle Tavid, Head of Marketing for MENAT/CIS at NVIDIA, said, “NVIDIA Studio Nights 5 was a vibrant showcase of the best talent of content creators in Egypt. We received a tremendous response with over 700 attendees. The incredible creativity and talent of the local community impressed us. We would like to congratulate all the winners for their unique visions brought to life with NVIDIA’s RTX technologies.

We’re proud to support local designers and creators and are always open to collaborating with them. NVIDIA is committed to empowering them with cutting-edge technologies, delivering unparalleled performance.”

NVIDIA is committed to helping the creative community bring their bold ideas to life. Local designers and creators are encouraged to connect with NVIDIA for collaboration opportunities. Contact lalhumaidy@nvidia.com for more information.