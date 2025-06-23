Invisalign® Roadshow held from 18–22 June 2025 delivered full-day clinical education programs for Invisalign® trained doctors in Riyadh and Dubai.

Sessions focused on enhancing complex case planning with the Invisalign® system and introducing practical applications of the Invisalign® Palatal Expander System and the Invisalign® System with mandibular advancement featuring occlusal blocks for growing patients.

Align Technology, a global medical device company that designs and manufactures the Invisalign® System, iTero™ intraoral scanners, and exocad™ CAD/CAM software for orthodontic and restorative dentistry, has successfully concluded its Invisalign® Roadshow in the Gulf region. Held from 18 to 22 June in Riyadh and Dubai, the expert-led master classes enhanced doctors' clinical proficiency in treating complex cases with the Invisalign® system.

The sessions also introduced practical applications for treating growing patients using new regionally available innovations—including the Invisalign® Palatal Expander System and the Invisalign® System with mandibular advancement featuring occlusal blocks.

Led by Dr. Regina Blevins, Align Global Faculty speaker and adjunct faculty at the University of Minnesota School of Dentistry, the sessions focused on how to diagnose and treat 3D malocclusions—specifically pitch, yaw, and roll—using the Invisalign system, cone beam computed tomography (CBCT) imaging, and ClinCheck® software.

“The Invisalign Roadshow reflects Align’s ongoing commitment to raising the standard of orthodontic care across the Middle East,” said Angelo Maura, General Manager of Align Technology, Middle East and Africa. “By combining advanced clinical education with access to regionally available innovations through the Align Digital Platform, we are empowering doctors to treat complex cases with greater precision, streamline their workflows, and meet the evolving needs of patients across the region.”

Translating Digital Techniques into Everyday Practice

The master class sessions equipped doctors with the tools to analyse skeletal discrepancies, design precise treatment plans for both transverse and vertical cases, and apply refinement strategies to achieve long-term stability. With temporary anchorage devices (TADs) integrated into planning discussions, doctors left with enhanced clinical confidence in managing asymmetries digitally—especially in cases that have traditionally been approached with analogue methods.

They were also structured to go beyond technical delivery, fostering a deeper understanding of how to apply complex diagnostic tools in real-world GCC practice settings. Doctors engaged in active discussion on managing skeletal asymmetries and occlusal cants, with particular focus on planning strategies that support long-term case stability.

The interactive format encouraged peer exchange, practical troubleshooting, and case-specific dialogue. Feedback from participants in Riyadh and Dubai reflected a strong appetite for specialised, regionally delivered clinical education. Many highlighted the value of gaining hands-on experience in digital case planning and the opportunity to contextualise advanced techniques for their patient populations.

Expanding Treatment Possibilities for Growing Patients

In addition to its focus on complex case planning, the roadshow also highlighted the recent regional availability of two important innovations designed to support growing patients: the Invisalign Palatal Expander System and the Invisalign System with mandibular advancement featuring occlusal blocks.

The Invisalign Palatal Expander System is a modern, direct 3D-printed orthodontic appliance developed using Align’s proprietary and patented technology. Indicated for the orthodontic treatment of malocclusion, it is used for the rapid expansion and subsequent holding of skeletal and/or dental narrow maxilla (upper jaw, dental arch and teeth, palate) with primary, mixed or permanent dentition in children and adolescents. Based on iTero intraoral scanner ® data, the removable appliance offers a hygienic, comfortable, and screw-free alternative to traditional expanders.

The Invisalign System with mandibular advancement featuring occlusal blocks is the first clear aligner solution to integrate solid occlusal blocks for predictable mandibular advancement. Designed for growing patients aged 10–16, it enables simultaneous dental alignment and mandibular positioning—particularly in Class II deep bite cases—while improving fit, durability, and overall treatment efficiency.

Both innovations are now available to Invisalign providers across the GCC and are fully integrated into the Align Digital Platform, Align’s unique combination of software, systems, and services designed to provide a seamless experience and workflow that integrates and connects all users – doctors, labs, patients, and consumers. It offers a single ecosystem for combined visual orthodontic and restorative treatment planning, including facial lines, tooth mass analysis, and in-face visualizations, enabling seamless digital planning and earlier intervention within the same streamlined workflow doctors use for all Invisalign treatments.

As the demand for digital orthodontic solutions continues to rise across the GCC, Align Technology remains focused on investing in practitioner education and supporting treatment outcomes through its comprehensive digital platform. The roadshow events form part of a broader strategy to bring best-in-class tools, technologies, and training to orthodontists across the region.

About Align Technology, Inc.

Align Technology designs and manufactures the Invisalign® System, the most advanced clear aligner system in the world, iTero™ intraoral scanners and services, and exocad™ CAD/CAM software. These technology building blocks enable enhanced digital orthodontic and restorative workflows to improve patient outcomes and practice efficiencies for over 281 thousand doctor customers and are key to accessing Align’s 600 million consumer market opportunity worldwide. Over the past 28 years, Align has helped doctors treat approximately 20 million patients with the Invisalign System and is driving the evolution in digital dentistry through the Align™ Digital Platform, our integrated suite of unique, proprietary technologies and services delivered as a seamless, end-to-end solution for patients and consumers, orthodontists and GP dentists, and lab/partners. Visit www.aligntech.com for more information.