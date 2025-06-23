Organised in partnership with Dubai Land Department, APEX 2025 will be held at the Miami Convention Centre from September 15-17, 2025 where UAE developers could network with more than 3,000 visitors, buyers, investors and brokers

UAE to invest up to US1.4 trillion in the US economy in the next 10 years;

Foreigners bought 54,300 properties, worth US$42 billion in the US from April 2023 through March 2024;

The US real estate market value is project at US$110.83 trillion in 2025;

Major UAE developers are planning to develop properties across major US cities.

Dubai, UAE: UAE developers are eyeing the lucrative US$110.83 trillion real estate market in the United States while more than 100 real estate exhibitors from 15 countries including UAE are going to participate at the 2nd edition of America Property Exhibition, Summit and Gala Awards that will take place at the Miami Convention Centre from September 15-17, 2025.

Organised by MIE Events, an international events organiser, and supported by Dubai Land Department, the 2nd America Property Exhibition (APEX) will see major UAE real estate developers; brokers and investors participate in the three-day event that will also focus on the cross-border investment in real estate and construction sector worldwide.

The APEX takes place a few months after the UAE’s recent announcement of investment outlay of US$1.4 trillion in US economy in the next ten years in various sectors like AI infrastructure, semiconductors, energy, housing and American manufacturing.

“The total value of the U.S. housing market is approaching US$50 trillion, having added $3.1 trillion in value over the past year. This represents a 6.6 percent rise compared to June 2023 and is more than double the value of a decade ago. Residential real estate is expected to be the dominant segment of the US real estate market, with a projected market volume of US$110.83 trillion in 2025,” said a recent report by Statista, a global market intelligence provider.

Foreign investment in U.S. real estate surpassed US$1.2 trillion in the last 15 years, according to a report published by The Regulatory Review.

Foreign buyers purchased 54,300 properties, worth US$42 billion from April 2023 through March 2024, according to the US National Association of Realtors (NAR). Foreign buyers who resided in the U.S. as recent immigrants or who were holding visas that allowed them to live in the U.S. purchased US$22.6 billion worth of U.S. existing homes, representing 54 percent of the dollar volume of purchases. Foreign buyers who lived abroad purchased US$19.4 billion worth of existing homes, accounting for 46 percent of the dollar volume. International buyers accounted for 2 percent of the US$2.1 trillion in total annual US existing-home sales during that period.

Florida remained the top destination for foreign buyers, accounting for 20 percent of all international purchases. Texas (13%) and California (11%) were second and third, respectively, followed by Arizona (5%), Georgia, New Jersey, New York and North Carolina (4% each), NAR said.

Inventory in Miami-Dade County, which includes one of the most expensive metro markets in Florida and the country, rose by over 43 percent in April compared to the same month a year earlier, according to data from Miami Realtors.

This surge in for-sale homes could be a telltale sign of an impending cooldown in Miami-Dade's housing market, even as prices continue to rise in the county at a rate five times faster than the national level, according to Redfin data.

Americans are one of the top ten foreign investors in the UAE’s real estate market. APEX will attract more US investors and property buyers to buy properties in the UAE.

APEX 2025 takes place at a time when several UAE developers have announced major foray in expanding into the US market, with a focus on developing homes, offices, mixed-use communities and data centers. Damac Group is investing heavily in US data centers, while IGO, MAG Group, Mulk Holding, Dar Global and Sobha Realty are targeting the luxury real estate sector, in different parts of the United States, especially in Texas. Sobha Realty has earlier announced developing 8 to 10 projects in the United States.

Most successful UAE and GCC developers will also see their officials win prestigious awards that will be announced after rigorous judging process to be overseen by panel of esteemed judges.

More than 3,000 professional realtors are expected to attend the three-day event in which more than 100 global real estate projects will be showcased where 150 experts and speakers will offer their insights and more than 100 VIP buyers will attend to invest in the projects that will be showcased at the APEX 2025 Exhibition and Conference.

“APEX is designed to be the leading international real estate platform in the U.S., promoting global investment, innovation, and partnerships in the property sector and we are delighted to announce the dates for the 2nd APEX this September, following our successful first edition held last year,” Zahoor Ahmed, Vice-President for Strategy and Partnerships at MIE Events, says.

“We are also happy to announce our partnership with the Dubai Land Department which has lent its strong support to the event that is expected to attract investment from the North American markets to the UAE’s property market in the coming years. This way, APEX is going to play a crucial role in strengthening the US-UAE economic partnership.”

Participants at the APEX includes global and regional real estate developers, government authorities and land departments, investors, brokers, and consultants, PropTech and ClimateTech companies, ambassadors, ministries, trade bodies, etc. Exhibitors and delegations from at least 15 countries will participate. Confirmed country pavilions include the UAE, Pakistan, Turkey, Ghana, Egypt, Portugal, Morocco, India, Kenya, OECS, and Hong Kong.

“We encourage all participants to apply early and submit complete documentation and visa purposes. Our team is ready to assist further as needed, including trying to fast-track visa application and appointment process through our partners in the United States,” Zahoor Ahmed says.

The 3-day APEX Summit agenda covers a number of important topics including Miami market outlook, Africa-focused YORA Summit, smart cities, and youth innovation, PropTech, AI, and sustainable development, Global investment flows and multi-family real estate,, among other important issues.

The APEX Awards programme will recognise leadership and innovation in a number of criteria. To qualify, exhibitors must have at least a 24 square metres exhibition stand. Final nominations close on July 31, 2025.

The final jury panel members will include representatives from leading real estate entities and key institutions such as the Dubai Land Department (DLD). APEX is officially supported by the Office of the Mayor of Miami Beach, Greater Miami Convention and Visitors Bureau, City of Miami, which will provide crucial support to international event organisers, participants in administration and fast-tracking of the visa appointment process.

About APEX 2025

America Property Exhibition (APEX) 2025 is a major business event that brings investors, real estate developers and brokers from all over the world to network, promote, invest and showcase the best-in-class properties in different parts of the world while addressing industry issues of utmost importance are being discussed for policy advocacy and a gala industry awards ceremony that recognizes the best performers in real estate industry.

APEX is more than just an exhibition, it’s a platform for international property leaders, investors, and innovators to connect, promote projects, and explore market trends. With its strategic location in Miami and strong global participation, APEX offers unmatched visibility and networking opportunities.



