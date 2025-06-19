Dubai, UAE – The Mohammed Bin Rashid School of Government (MBRSG) hosted today the fifth round of the Public Administration Forum 2025 under the theme ‘Strategic Horizons: The UAE Economic Diplomacy Report 2024-2025 – Advancing Policy, Trade, and Global Partnerships Through Evidence-Based Insights’.

The event took place at the School’s premises in the Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC), gathering an elite group of decision-makers, diplomats, economists and public policy experts, who discussed the evolving landscape of the UAE’s economic diplomacy and explored its future trajectory amid ongoing geopolitical shifts and rapid global transformations.

This year’s forum serves as a strategic platform for unveiling the UAE Economic Diplomacy Report 2024-2025, prepared by the Anwar Gargash Diplomatic Academy (AGDA) in collaboration with MBRSG, with contributions from local and international researchers.

His Excellency Dr. Ali bin Sebaa Al Marri, Executive President of MBRSG, said: “We take great pride in this platform that brings together distinguished experts and decision-makers to explore emerging economic trends. The forum represents a pivotal milestone in supporting the UAE’s efforts to build a forward-looking model of economic diplomacy – one grounded in knowledge and analysis, and aimed at enhancing the effectiveness and competitiveness of government decision-making. Our partnership with the Anwar Gargash Diplomatic Academy reflects our deep belief in the value of strategic collaboration in strengthening national capabilities to respond to global economic developments.”

His Excellency added: “This year’s report highlights the UAE’s growing international prominence through clear indicators that reflect the strategic use of investment flows, economic partnerships, and sovereign wealth funds. We are confident that the forum’s outcomes will help shape more agile and impactful economic policies, ensuring the UAE’s readiness to address future challenges and seize emerging opportunities.”

From his side, Dr. Mohammed Ibrahim Al Dhaheri, Deputy Director-General of the Anwar Gargash Diplomatic Academy, emphasized the importance of the forum, stating: “The Government Administration Forum serves as a strategic platform to reimagine economic diplomacy as a tool that reflects the nation's identity and global aspirations.” He explained that economic choices are no longer isolated technical decisions, but rather part of a broader narrative that requires capacity building, expanded partnerships, and the pursuit of inclusive and sustainable prosperity. He affirmed that the gathering of leaders and decision-makers during the forum reflects this direction and embodies the UAE’s commitment to strengthening its global presence through innovation, integrity, and impact.

The report provided a comprehensive review of the UAE’s economic diplomacy strategy, with a focus on key areas including the analysis of Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreements (CEPAs) and their impact on national competitiveness, food security, and foreign direct investment (FDI) flows.

It also explored the role of sovereign wealth funds and state-owned enterprises in advancing the UAE’s soft power and expanding its global economic influence. The report examined the country’s approach to navigating changes in global trade, its leadership in integrating the digital economy and climate diplomacy, and presented case studies of successful UAE economic diplomacy in Asia, Africa, and Latin America. Furthermore, it offered strategic recommendations to enhance institutional coordination, build diplomatic capacities, and integrate economic tools within the country’s foreign policy framework.

Supported by recent indicators and statistics, the report underscored the effectiveness of the UAE’s economic and diplomatic strategies. The country recorded FDI inflows of USD 30.7 billion in 2023, while the number of CEPAs reached 24 by 2024, with 16 agreements already in effect. The nation’s sovereign wealth funds manage substantial assets, including the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority (USD 993 billion), Mubadala Investment Company (USD 302 billion), and the Emirates Investment Authority (USD 87 billion).

The data also revealed the issuance of over 200,000 new business licenses in 2024, bringing the total number of active companies in the UAE to more than 1.1 million. According to the International Monetary Fund (IMF), the country’s GDP is projected to grow by 4.2% in 2025. UAE foreign aid remains a key pillar of its human-centred foreign policy, amounting to USD 3.45 billion in 2022, with USD 2.56 billion allocated to the most vulnerable nations.

These developments align with the vision of the UAE’s leadership. His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, has affirmed that the country, under the leadership of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE, is steadily advancing towards its goal of achieving AED 4 trillion in non-oil foreign trade by 2031 – four years ahead of schedule.

In Q1 2025, the UAE’s non-oil foreign trade reached AED 835 billion, reflecting an 18.6% increase. Non-oil exports grew remarkably by 40.7%, reaching AED 177.3 billion and accounting for more than 21% of total foreign trade for the first time. The UAE’s GDP stood at AED 1.77 trillion in 2024, with the non-oil sector contributing 75.5%.

The forum's activities commenced with an opening speech delivered by H.E. Dr. Ali bin Sebaa Al Marri, followed by a formal speech by HE Dr. Mohammed Ibrahim Al Dhaheri, Deputy Director General of AGDA, who highlighted the importance of economic diplomacy in strengthening the UAE’s global standing and strategic partnerships.

The forum targeted a broad audience of stakeholders in the economic and diplomatic spheres, including government officials, economic diplomats, trade and policy experts, academics, business leaders, and students specialising in international affairs, fostering knowledge exchange and collaboration to shape a shared vision for the future of UAE economic diplomacy.

The event reaffirmed MBRSG’s commitment to advancing national and international dialogue on economic and public policy issues, in line with its role as a research and academic institution that contributes to policy development and the nurturing of future Emirati leaders capable of driving economic transformation with agility and foresight.

The Forum’s sessions covered the role of sovereign wealth funds, implications of the WTO’s Abu Dhabi Ministerial Declaration, and policy evaluations linked to economic diplomacy. Discussions addressed the importance of strengthening the UAE’s global economic partnerships, with contributions from Dr. Ahmed Rashad, Lead Researcher and General Editor of the Report and Assistant Professor of Economics at AGDA, Dr. Mona Mostafa El-Sholkamy, Professor of Macroeconomic Policies and Public Finance at MBRSG, HE Amb. Husain Haqqani, Senior Research Fellow and Diplomat in Residence at AGDA, Ms. Dina Abdullah – Senior Trade Specialist and Senior Policy Advisor. The Forum Sessions were moderated by Prof. Khalid Al Wazani, Professor of Economics and Public Policy at MBRSG, Dr. Fadi Salem, Policy Research Director at MBRSG, and Mohammed Galal, Head of News at Almal Channel, Dubai TV.

The fourth session shed light on the strategic and humanitarian dimensions of the UAE’s foreign policy through a lecture titled ‘The Strategic Importance of UAE Foreign Aid’, delivered by H.E. Amb. Husain Haqqani, Senior Research Fellow and Diplomat-in-Residence at the Anwar Gargash Diplomatic Academy. The lecture explored how the UAE leverages its foreign aid programmes to broaden political and economic influence and deepen international cooperation, reflecting the human-centred foundation of its foreign policy.

The forum concluded with an open dialogue session that brought participants together from various disciplines to expand the scope of discussion and encourage cross-sectoral exchange among decision-makers, diplomats, business leaders, researchers, and students in international relations. The session highlighted the importance of knowledge and institutional integration in shaping a forward-looking UAE model of economic diplomacy.