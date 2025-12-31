Dubai, UAE: OMNIYAT, the ultra-luxury real estate leader, concluded its participation as the Official Partner of the inaugural World Sports Summit, which took place on 29-30 December 2025 in Dubai and marked the launch of a new global platform focused on the role of sport in wellbeing, leadership, and societal progress.

Held under the directives of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the World Sports Summit convened more than 1,500 leading athletes as well as elite decision-makers, investors, innovators and influencers from across the globe. Across two days, over 80 world-class speakers participated in 20 premium sessions exploring how sport can contribute to healthier populations, stronger communities, and more resilient cities.

Mahdi Amjad, Founder and Executive Chairman of OMNIYAT Group, said: “The inaugural World Sports Summit brought together an exceptional calibre of athletes, leaders, and thinkers to examine the role sport plays in shaping societies. The quality of dialogue over the past two days reflects both the ambition of the Summit and Dubai’s ability to convene global voices around meaningful issues as the city turns its focus toward leadership in the sports industry.

"For OMNIYAT, supporting the Summit aligns with our belief that sport, wellbeing, and active living are fundamental to building future-ready urban environments that enable people to thrive over the long term. It reinforces our firm belief in Dubai’s role as a global centre for ideas, energy, and progress especially in global sports. As we look ahead, we see sport as an increasingly important contributor to how communities live, connect, and perform, and we remain committed to supporting initiatives that advance this thinking.”

As Official Partner, OMNIYAT hosted global leaders and athletes at its dedicated booth, while sponsoring inspiring fireside chats, including global tennis star Novak Djokovic, who shared insights into his successful career defined not only by records and titles, but by an extraordinary level of longevity at the top of his sport. The company also supported a creative session that examined how athletes and leagues are now shaping luxury, culture, and personal brands beyond the field of play.

Over the course of two days, the Summit convened an exceptional line-up of international figures, including His Highness Sheikh Nasser bin Hamad Al Khalifa, Representative of His Majesty the King for Humanitarian Works and Youth Affairs and President of the Supreme Council for Youth and Sports, Kingdom of Bahrain; His Excellency Ahmed Belhoul Al Falasi, Minister of Sports, UAE; Mr. Nasser Al-Khelaifi, President of Paris Saint-Germain Football Club and Chairman of beIN Media Group; His Excellency Khalfan Belhoul, (CEO) of the Dubai Future Foundation and Vice Chairman of Dubai Sports Council, and Abdulla Al Naboodah, Founder and Chairman of Dubai Basketball. International star athletes and sports decision-makers also took the stage during the event including Gianni Infantino, Novak Djokovic, Ronaldo Nazário, Khabib Nurmagomedov and Manny Pacquiao, among others, reinforcing Dubai’s role as a global convening point for international dialogue at the intersection of sport, culture, and industry leadership.

Through its official partnership with the World Sports Summit and ongoing collaboration with the Dubai Sports Council, OMNIYAT continues to support initiatives that promote wellbeing, collaboration, and long-term thinking. The company supports various sports and community initiatives around the region to contribute to a more active, engaged, and inspired society and elevate people’s experiences.

About OMNIYAT

OMNIYAT is the flagship company within OMNIYAT GROUP, a diversified multi-brand portfolio across the real estate hospitality, commercial and tech sectors. OMNIYAT was established in 2005 and continues to set the benchmark as the market leader in ultra-luxury real estate in Dubai. It is a leading, homegrown visionary developer influencing the aesthetic, cultural, and economic footprint of Dubai. By mastering “The Art of Elevation” and merging ultra-luxury with curated living, it delivers bespoke designs and experiences encasing residential, hospitality, and retail spaces.

OMNIYAT's philosophy lies in pushing the artistic boundaries of design, craft, and excellence to elevate the human experience. It has delivered iconic masterpieces such as The Opus, One at Palm Jumeirah, ORLA and The Lana.

www.omniyat.com

Media queries

Noha Habib

OMNIYAT GROUP, Director, Public Relations & Communications

noha.habib@omniyatgroup.com