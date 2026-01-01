Manama, Kingdom of Bahrain: Rashid Alzayani Foundation has announced the signing of a collaboration agreement with Riyadaat Mall to organize the seventh annual Reuse Campaign. The agreement was signed on Thursday, 13 November 2025, by Omar Ayoob, Manager of Rashid Alzayani Foundation, and Yaser Mudhafar, Cheif Financial Officer of BDB.

The collaboration aims to expand the number of beneficiaries this year and strengthen community efforts to support underprivileged families. Held under the slogan “Give, for giving doesn’t belong on a shelf!”, the campaign highlights its mission to promote a culture of reuse and encourage more sustainable consumption practices within the community.

This year’s program includes two exhibitions dedicated to underprivileged families, with particular focus on meeting children’s needs, such as clothing, toys, school supplies, and essential items. The second exhibition was held at Riyadat Mall, with three retail shops specifically allocated to host the underprivileged families.

The collaboration reinforces the institutional and societal role of both parties and provides a more efficient mechanism for organizing distribution processes and ensuring that assistance reaches the largest possible number of families. Over the past years, the campaign has supported more than 3,850 beneficiaries across the Kingdom of Bahrain’s governorates, reflecting its sustained impact and the importance of fostering values of social solidarity.

Rashid Alzayani Foundation continues to advance its vision of supporting underprivileged families through sustainable, community-focused initiatives. By strengthening partnerships and expanding programs that promote dignity, opportunity, and social solidarity, the Found.