Interactive agenda features over 580 keynote sessions, roundtables, fireside chats and workshops

UAE, Dubai – Under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, the fourth edition of the 1 Billion Followers Summit will kick off on 9 January 2026.

The 3-day Summit, the world’s largest event dedicated to shaping the content creator economy is organised by the UAE Government Media Office, and hosted in the UAE at the Emirates Towers, DIFC and the Museum of the Future in Dubai under the theme ‘Content for Good’.

His Excellency Saeed Al Eter, Deputy Minister of Cabinet Affairs for Strategic Projects and Chairman of the UAE Government Media Office, affirmed that the 1 Billion Followers Summit has, in four years, evolved into "the world's largest gathering for content creators." He noted that this specialised summit is part of the UAE's vibrant media ecosystem, which is designed to realise the leadership's vision of positioning the UAE as a global media capital.

His Excellency Al Eter was speaking at a press conference held at the Creators HQ in Emirates Towers, in the presence of Alia AlHammadi, Vice Chairperson of the UAE Government Media Office and CEO of the 1 Billion Followers Summit, and representatives of the world’s major social media platforms, as well as leaders of local, regional and global media outlets operating in the UAE.

The press conference outlined details of the 1 Billion Followers Summit 2026 agenda, updates to the fourth edition, as well as key events taking place during the global gathering.

Maximising impact

His Excellency Saeed Al Eter said: “In its inaugural edition, speakers at the summit totalled 1 billion, a number that grew significantly to reach 3.5 billion followers in the 4th edition. It is the reality of our time that content is the driving force of media. Through the 1 Billion Followers Summit, our mission is to harness the positive impact of content creators across all sectors.”

His Excellency added that the upcoming edition will focus on two pillars. The first pillar is the shift from content creation into impact creation. He stated: “Part of this effort is our collaboration with TikTok on an education-focused initiative designed to drive edutainment content and recognise the best education creators. The initiative has attracted 610,000 participants creating 320,000 educational videos that have collectively amassed 1.8 billion views on the platform.”

His Excellency added that the summit also launched 5 strategic partnerships with YouTube, TikTok, Snapchat, X and Meta to support impactful content. Additionally, the event’s agenda features more than 580 sessions and content-focused workshops, and over 500 speakers addressing a wide range of topics from financial literacy and education to healthcare and entrepreneurship.

Under this pillar, His Excellency Eter noted that the 1 Billion Followers Summit and MrBeast, the world's most-followed YouTuber, launched the 1 Billion Acts of Kindness campaign. This collaboration sends a simple yet profound idea, inviting every content creator to perform an act of kindness. The top 10 creators will be selected to work on a humanitarian project with the support of Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives (MBRGI) and the Varkey Foundation.

His Excellency Al Eter highlighted the remarkable results of the campaign, which inspired over 170,000 acts of kindness that garnered over 100 million views in 3 weeks.

His Excellency said: “Our goal is to shift the perspective of content creators, empowering them to make a meaningful impact within their communities. We seek to be a positive force in the content landscape, supporting creators who produce material that benefits both communities and nations.”

His Excellency added that the second pillar focuses on integrating AI tools into content creation, highlighting AI's power to reshape the industry and spark profound, far-reaching changes. “To spearhead this effort, the 1 Billion Followers Summit, in partnership with Google Gemini, has launched the AI Film Award with a grand prize of $1 million. The award has already established itself as a landmark initiative, attracting over 30,000 participants from 116 countries and culminating in five films being shortlisted for the final stage.”

His Excellency concluded: “The 1 Billion Followers Summit is committed to driving tangible change in new media by supporting content creators. The world is undergoing rapid changes, with content, media, and cinema evolving at a greater pace. If we are not at the heart of this evolution, we risk being left behind. Our goal is to actively shape this industry.”

Deeper engagement

Alia AlHammadi highlighted the 1 Billion Followers Summit's role as a laboratory for testing global trends in new media. She explained that the fourth edition continues this vision with a forward-thinking agenda designed to equip creators with the necessary tools to innovate and leave a lasting mark on the industry, empowered by the event’s initiatives and comprehensive dialogues.

AlHammadi further noted that the Summit achieves its goals by stimulating talent, supporting technological adoption, and increasing funding and investment opportunities. Ultimately, these pillars work together to drive the growth of the creator economy.

Alia AlHammadi said: “In its fourth edition, the 1 Billion Followers Summit writes a new chapter of global success in the heart of the UAE, moving forward with a clear vision to solidify the nation’s status as a global hub for the creator economy.”

AlHammadi affirmed that the summit's agenda continues to focus on quality and deeper engagement. This is achieved by sharing the expertise of major firms and leading global experts with the creators, the driving force toward transforming ‘digital influence’ into a positive impact that propels both human and economic development to new heights.

Growing momentum

The 1 Billion Followers Summit unites representatives from the world's leading social media platforms, including Snapchat, X, YouTube, TikTok, Meta (Instagram, Facebook and WhatsApp), Disney+ and TWITCH, to explore the future of the creator economy. Their insights are set to empower content creators and influencers, helping them expand their audience and drive positive change.

Building on its growing momentum, the Summit’s fourth edition is hosting over 15,000 talented creators and influencers from the Arab world and beyond. This interactive gathering provides a crucial platform for sharing expertise, tackling industry challenges, and collectively shaping the future of digital media.

The Summit will also host over 500 speakers, specialising in areas of the creator economy and new media technology, including over 150 CEOs and global experts.

Key speakers include Lara Trump, wife of US President’s son Eric Trump, who worked as a TV producer and host; James Stephen Donaldson (MrBeast), who created the world’s largest YouTube channel and is a pioneer of large-scale and high-impact content; renowned American actor and producer Will Smith; and Max Amini, the world famous comedian, producer, director and podcaster.

Other prominent figures speaking at the event include Simon Squibb, British investor known for his initiatives in support of entrepreneurs; Mohamed Alabbar, Founder of Emaar; and Rio Ferdinand; retired English football player who followed his legendary career by becoming a successful entrepreneur and influential digital media personality.

Interactive agenda

The 1 Billion Followers Summit features 400 keynote sessions, roundtables, fireside chats, workshops and debates across three main tracks: Economy, Content and Technology.

These tracks will convene experts from top global and regional technology, economy and media firms, and the world's most influential content creators. Together, they will share insights about the latest digital media trends and best practices, highlighting the latest in business, economy, investment and content creation.

Social media platform leaders, influencers and content creators will discuss shaping the future of the content industry and how to create impactful content. Discussions will also focus on protecting intellectual property, combating misinformation, the use of analytics and AI, as well as community building strategies to drive the content industry.

1 Billion Acts of Kindness

The 1 Billion Followers Summit will reveal the winner of the 1 Billion Acts of Kindness campaign, the largest global social movement led by content creators with the aim of promoting a culture of kind and socially impactful content. The campaign is launched by the Summit as part of a strategic partnership with MrBeast, and is supported by MBRGI and the Varkey Foundation.

The Summit’s fourth edition, which will host MrBeast, will announce the top ten content creators and strategic partners chosen to collaborate on the campaign. These selected creators will work alongside MrBeast and his team to execute impactful acts of kindness with a worldwide reach. The collaboration will be documented through several videos created for MrBeast's platform.

World’s largest Ai Film Award

On its final day, the 1 Billion Followers Summit will also reveal the winner of the world’s largest AI Film Award, valued at US$ 1 million, organised by the 1 Billion Followers Summit in collaboration with Google Gemini. The Summit has announced a shortlist of the top 12 films, out of 3,500 submissions. The shortlisted films were open to public voting, and the top 5 will be announced and screened during the event.

Creators Ventures Accelerator

Day 3 of the Summit will also reveal winners of the Creators Ventures Accelerator, organised as part of the Creators Ventures programme.

A world-first, it is organised by Creators HQ in collaboration with 500 Global, and aims to fund and support content creators and creative start-ups who will pitch their groundbreaking venture ideas to a judging panel of top investors and firms. Winning pitches will receive an investment opportunity and funding of up to AED 50 million offered by Creators HQ and investors in the content creation industry to grow their ventures.

The Creators Ventures Accelerator received 1,131 applications representing over 70 countries.

Educator Award

The inaugural Educator Award, a first-of-its-kind global initiative celebrating creators who are reimagining how we learn online, launched by 1 Billion Followers Summit in partnership with TikTok, has attracted over 610,000 applicants, more than 320,000 videos and 1.8 billion views.

About the 1 Billion Followers Summit

With a goal of reaching over a billion people worldwide, the 1 Billion Followers Summit, the world’s largest summit dedicated to the content creator economy, organised by the UAE Government Media Office, brings together top global social media influencers across all online platforms. The summit explores how new media can drive positive societal change and fuel sustainable economic growth for nations. It is a key component of the UAE’s commitment to foster a vibrant content creator community. Alongside business support services, and a globally connected, secure multinational environment, the UAE has committed resources and facilities specifically to fostering content creation.

For more information, please visit www.1billionsummit.com