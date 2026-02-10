The region’s leading medical laboratory exhibition was opened today by Peter Hall, President IMEA, Informa Markets alongside H.E. Dr Amer Sharif, CEO, Dubai Health and H.E. Professor Alawi Al-Sheikh Ali, Director General of Dubai Health Authority

Both events are expected to welcome 270,000 healthcare professionals to Dubai this week

Dubai, United Arab Emirates: WHX Labs (formerly Medlab Middle East) officially opened today at Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC), marking a significant milestone as the region’s leading medical laboratory exhibition celebrates 25 years of laboratory innovation. The opening ceremony, held at the exhibition centre’s Al Multaqua Ballroom, brought together senior industry leaders, policymakers and healthcare stakeholders to reflect on the legacy of WHX Labs and its role in shaping the future of laboratory medicine.

The ceremony was officially opened by Peter Hall, President IMEA, Informa Markets, alongside H.E. Dr Amer Sharif, CEO, Dubai Health and President, Mohammed Bin Rashid University of Medicine and Health Sciences, and H.E. Professor Alawi Al-Sheikh Ali, Director General of Dubai Health Authority, underscoring the Emirate’s continued commitment to advancing healthcare excellence and innovation.

Speaking at the ceremony, Hall said: “WHX Labs is the largest dedicated laboratory exhibition in the world. This year is particularly significant as we celebrate 25 years of WHX Labs. A journey that has grown from a regional gathering to a global platform, connecting thousands of professionals, fostering innovation and shaping the future of laboratories and diagnostics.

“Dubai is the perfect home for this event - a true international hub where east and west can meet. A city with a clear vision and ambition to lead in healthcare and innovation. There is no better backdrop for conversations about the future of diagnostics than in Dubai. “

Marking a quarter of a century of success, WHX Labs 2026 is being held under the theme “25 years of laboratory innovation: Uniting communities for better health.” The event presents an international showcase of excellence across laboratories, diagnostics and precision medicine, bringing together global expertise to address the evolving needs of healthcare systems worldwide.

WHX Labs will showcase 850 exhibitors over 40,000 square metres of hall space at DWTC. The event is co-timed with WHX, which opened yesterday at Dubai Exhibition Centre, to create the world’s largest healthcare event. Together, both events are expected to welcome over 270,000 healthcare professionals and 4,800 exhibitors from more than 180 countries.

“The 25th edition of WHX Labs reflects how far the laboratory sector has come and the critical role it will continue to play in the future of healthcare,” said Tom Coleman, Portfolio Director, Informa Markets. “By bringing together global expertise in Dubai, the event creates a platform for collaboration, innovation and progress in laboratory medicine.”

Across the exhibition floor, WHX Labs is showcasing the latest advancements through eight product pillars, including Disposables, Diagnostic Tests, Imaging & Diagnostics, Laboratory Devices, Healthcare and General Services, Laboratory Equipment, Laboratory Instruments, and Reagents and Chemicals, reinforcing the event’s role as a global platform for laboratory innovation.

A cornerstone of this landmark edition is the 25th Annual Laboratory Management and Medicine Congress, featuring nine CME-accredited scientific conference tracks, including Laboratory Management, Haematology, Clinical Chemistry, Clinical Microbiology, Molecular Diagnostics, Histopathology, Lab Quality Management, and Blood Transfusion Medicine & Cell Therapy.

Led by 250 global thought leaders and laboratory specialists, the congress reflects WHX Labs’ 25-year journey under the theme “Celebrating the past and empowering the future of lab quality through innovation and global benchmarking.”

The Laboratory Management Track, chaired by Dr Laila AbdelWareth, CEO, National Reference Laboratory (NRL); Chair, Clinical Pathology, Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi; President, Emirates Clinical Chemistry Society, and Dr Hiba Al Humaidan, Director and Chair, Department of Lab Medicine & Pathology, Dubai Health, officially launched the Congress today.

The opening keynote of the Laboratory Management conference was delivered by Mark O’Brien, Associate Fellow and Programme Director, Oxford Healthcare Leadership Programme, Saïd Business School, University of Oxford, who explored “Developing next-generation laboratory leaders: Lessons from healthcare leadership.”

Elsewhere within the congress, the Haematology Track addressed critical topics including molecular and genetic abnormalities of high-grade B-cell lymphoma, the role of digital pathology in haematopathology practice, and translating laboratory results into clinical prescriptions. The track is chaired by Dr Fayha Salah Ahmed, Consultant Pathologist and Division Chief of Clinical Chemistry, Immunology & POCT, Dubai Health, and Vice President of the Emirates Clinical Chemistry Society.

A key highlight of the week will be the AMR Leaders’ Summit, taking place from 12–13 February, which will address the escalating global threat of antimicrobial resistance (AMR).

Chaired by Dr Wael Elamin, Medical Director, Environmental Sciences, M42, the summit will convene a multidisciplinary alliance of scientists, clinicians, policymakers and innovators to help bridge the gap between research and implementation. The programme will feature fireside chats, debates and case-based panels designed to inspire actionable dialogue and collaborative solutions.

WHX Labs will be held until 13 February at Dubai World Trade Centre, spanning Halls 2-4, the Al Multaqua Hall, the Trade Centre Arena and Sheikh Saeed Halls 1-3.

About WHX Labs

WHX Labs, formerly known as Medlab Middle East, is a leading global platform for laboratory and diagnostics innovation.

The event is part of the World Health Expo (WHX) portfolio, which unifies Informa's healthcare events around the world to better facilitate connection and collaboration under a single brand.

WHX Labs will build on Medlab Middle East’s 25 years of success, connecting more than half a million healthcare professionals in nine countries across four continents, consolidating each event within the Informa Markets Healthcare portfolio.

#WHXLabsInDubai #WHX

For more information, please get in touch with Shamal Communications:

Media Contact

CATHERINE ALLTOFT

ACCOUNT DIRECTOR

E-mail : catherine.alltoft@shamalcomms.com