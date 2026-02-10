Participating government entities and projects include the Ministry of Investment, Real Estate General Authority, Expo 2030, Diriyah Company, King Salman Park, New Murabba, Smart Accommodation for Residential Complexes Company, Premium Residency, Soudah Development and Remat Al-Riyadh Development Company

Landmark new foreign ownership law drives further investment into the Kingdom

KSA marks 10 years of progress towards Vision 2030

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia: Invest Saudi will be back at MIPIM in Cannes, France this March to showcase billions of dollars’ worth of real estate investment opportunities in the Kingdom and highlight how new reforms in the country are creating a new era of ownership and partnership.

As KSA continues its real estate transformation, Invest Saudi returns to MIPIM 9-14 March as the country marks 10 years of progress towards Vision 2030.

Invest Saudi’s participation in MIPIM comes two months after KSA’s new, landmark foreign ownership law took effect, allowing non-Saudi companies and individuals to purchase residential, commercial, industrial and agricultural assets in designated zones.

Invest Saudi’s participation at MIPIM 2026 highlights a new era of ownership and partnership in the Kingdom, driven by regulatory reforms, global mega events and unprecedented investment opportunities across real estate, infrastructure tourism and smart cities. Building on the success of previous MIPIMs, Invest Saudi and its participating partners will share news and updates, reconnect with the global real estate fraternity, forge long-term partnerships and showcase a wealth of investment opportunities for investors to become part of KSA’s future.

A key focus for Invest Saudi at MIPIM this year is the new foreign ownership law – a gamechanger for Saudi investment – which marks a pivotal shift in the Kingdom’s property framework and repositions the country from a domestic areal to a global investment destination. Invest Saudi will also highlight KSA’s role as host of Riyadh Expo 2030 and the FIFA World Cup 2034, both of which are unleashing unprecedented investment opportunities.

In line with MIPIM’s net zero focus, Invest Saudi will zoom in on the country’s pioneering approach to sustainable development and climate resilience by showcasing renewable energy integration, low carbon design and ESG frameworks adopted in the major projects. KSA’s will also demonstrate its continued investment in smart city technology through data centres, artificial intelligence and digital infrastructure.

Saudi Arabia’s real estate market will come under the spotlight at the MIPIM Conference, running in parallel with the main exhibition. A dedicated session on Riyadh Expo 2030 takes place at 2.30 pm on Tuesday 10 March, followed by an afternoon focusing on the Middle East on Thursday, 12 March:

1.00 pm: Networking

2.00 pm: Middle East Focus – Capital, Cities and Mega Projects

3.00 pm: Presentations from Invest Saudi

Saudi Talks, the much-anticipated collection of live seminars, presentations and panel debates is also back this year, bringing together government representatives, industry leaders and senior representatives from participating entities to discuss all things Saudi real estate. Saudi Talks – open to all MIPIM delegates – runs daily at Invest Saudi pavilion C14b.

Visit Invest Saudi at MIPIM, pavilions C20 and C14b, 9-14 March.

