Dubai, UAE - Emirates Health Services (EHS) is unveiling a suite of advanced clinical care projects at the World Health Exhibition (WHX) Dubai 2026, signalling a growing strategic shift towards specialised care that integrates medical innovation with smart technologies.

This integration serves to elevate the quality of treatment and interventions, enhance diagnostic accuracy, and accelerate recovery, while steadily driving the national health system towards data-driven medicine and precise therapeutic targeting.

The projects form part of a comprehensive strategic path that EHS has set in an effort to develop advanced treatment services, transitioning from generalised treatment practices to precise, customised intervention. The advanced projects are built on a deep understanding of the patient’s neurological, cardiac, and structural functions; they employ biometric analysis, smart imaging, and clinical simulation to design more efficient treatment and rehabilitation plans tailored for each case.

His Excellency Dr. Abdullah Al-Naqbi, Executive Director of the Supporting Health Services Sector at EHS, affirmed that developing these advanced treatment solutions reflects the maturity of the UAE’s health infrastructure. “These projects represent a practical translation of our vision at Emirates Health Services to develop specialised care by introducing precise technologies into clinical practice,” he explained. “This, in turn, enhances the safety of treatment procedures, raises the efficiency of medical resource utilisation, and supports treatment decision-making based on scientific analysis and biometric data, which directly leads to improved results and a better quality of life for patients.”

For her part, Latifa Rashid, Head of the Nutrition Department at EHS, clarified that these initiatives reflect a shift in the very concept of treatment delivery. “In developing these projects, Emirates Health Services focused on empowering the patient through smart treatment solutions that directly respond to functional changes associated with their health condition, which allows for designing more precise and suitable treatment and rehabilitation programmes for each case,” she noted. “These models open promising new prospects in specialised care by developing diagnostic and treatment methods, enhancing the speed of medical response, and improving the patient experience throughout their treatment journey.”

On the same note, Dr. Sara Al Suwaidi, Family Medicine Consultant at EHS, confirmed that these solutions and technologies enable doctors to make more accurate treatment decisions in the early stages of the patient’s journey. “By integrating smart analysis with clinical expertise,” she added, “these solutions enhance the efficiency of medical interventions, limit the progression of conditions, and enable continuous care – all in an interconnected healthcare model centred on the patient.”

The showcased innovations notably included the Robotic Rehabilitation project, which integrates Electroencephalogram (EEG) and Electromyography (EMG) signals into an interactive rehabilitation treatment system based on biofeedback. It allows patients to improve motor control and restore muscle function more accurately by aligning therapeutic exercise programmes with actual neural and muscular activity during therapy sessions. This approach transforms traditional physical therapy into rehabilitation programmes based on direct biological responses, thereby enhancing the effectiveness of long-term rehabilitation.

EHS is also showcasing the Pulsed Field Ablation System for Treating Atrial Fibrillation, one of the latest technologies in treating cardiac arrhythmias. It relies on high-energy electrical pulses, precisely directed to target the heart tissue responsible for the dysfunction without affecting the surrounding healthy tissue. This technology provides higher levels of safety, reduces potential complications, and contributes to accelerating patient recovery compared to traditional thermal ablation methods.

The projects also include BonePixel AI, which provides a digital analysis of musculoskeletal images and produces 3D models of the hip joint. It helps doctors detect deformities in early stages, supports surgical planning before intervention, and guides joint preservation strategies and preventative interventions. This technology also contributes to enhancing patients’ understanding of their health condition, encourages them to participate in treatment decisions, speeds up image analysis procedures, and trains surgeons through visual simulation of surgical anatomy, which ultimately enhances the efficiency of medical performance and the quality of clinical outcomes.

Emirates Health Services confirms that presenting these projects as part of its participation in the World Health Exhibition (WHX) Dubai 2026 reflects a clear strategic direction towards developing advanced treatments as a fundamental pillar of the future healthcare system. The strategy involves transforming medical innovation into operational tools to be used across healthcare facilities, enhancing integration between clinical specialties and smart technologies, and keeping pace with global best practices in precision medicine and advanced treatments.