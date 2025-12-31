Dubai, UAE – As part of its landmark 31st edition, Dubai Shopping Festival revs up the emirate with the return of DSF Auto Season — a multi-week celebration that transforms Dubai into a citywide destination for automotive culture, community and creativity.

Running from 2 to 11 January 2026, DSF Auto Season brings together an unparalleled line-up of parades, exhibitions, sales and large-scale motoring festivals, offering something for everyone — from first-time car buyers and families to collectors, enthusiasts and supercar owners. Designed as an open, accessible platform rather than a single event, Auto Season places automotive passion firmly within everyday city life.

A citywide celebration of automotive culture

Unlike traditional car shows confined to exhibition halls, DSF Auto Season unfolds across Dubai’s streets, districts and destinations. From iconic parades passing through the city to immersive exhibitions at shopping and lifestyle hubs, the programme is built to be experienced casually, socially and repeatedly.

At its core, Auto Season reflects Dubai’s unique relationship with cars — as symbols of design, innovation, lifestyle and personal identity — while welcoming all audiences, regardless of experience or expertise.

Opening the doors to collectors and enthusiasts: DSF Auto Season Collectors Hub

A premium three-day activation at City Walk showcasing rare and limited-edition vehicles from Porsche and Ferrari, alongside an exceptional lineup of supercars curated by SuperCars Majlis, special display vehicles from Dubai Police and the world’s most engineered cars. The Hub presents supercars as collectible works of design and engineering — celebrating some of the world’s most meticulously engineered automobiles — supported by a public-voted competition and an AED 30,000 prize pool.

A dedicated Competition Corner invites public participation, with three curated categories:

Classic Cars (pre-1985 models)

Resto-Mod Builds - blending heritage design with modern engineering

Race Cars, designed for track-ready performance

The top ten vehicles from each category are exhibited throughout the three-day activation, with visitors voting for their favourites. A total prize pool of AED 30,000 is awarded to winning entries, reinforcing the Collectors Hub as both a showcase and a celebration of craftsmanship.

City Walk also serves as the official launch point for the Supercars Parade, marking the start of Auto Season’s most visually spectacular moments.

Citywide Parades & Community Convoys

Auto Season is defined by a series of visually spectacular parades and car club community meet ups, each celebrating a different automotive community:

Yalla Dubai Parade (2 January): A cross-border convoy from Oman to Dubai, welcoming cars at Nad Al Shebba Square.

Auto Socials Porsche Day x DSF Auto Season (3 January):Blending automotive heritage with family-friendly lifestyle experiences.

Supercars Parade x DSF Auto Season (4 January): The season’s flagship social gathering, located at Coca-Cola Arena, featuring 90+ supercars valued at over AED 100 million, with F&B and Entertainment.

Bronco and Jimny Social (11 January): A relaxed, lifestyle-focused finale.

Each parade is free to attend and designed to encourage spontaneous engagement — whether watching roadside, joining arrival celebrations, or exploring nearby DSF activities.

Middle East Car & Bike Week: the flagship motoring festival

Anchoring DSF Auto Season is Middle East Car & Bike Week, taking place on 10 and 11 January at Dubai Studio City.

Spanning nearly 400,000 square feet, the ticketed festival brings together supercars, superbikes, custom builds, drifting arenas, stunt zones, live music and lifestyle experiences under one roof. Building on the success of Arabian Bike Week, the expanded event merges car and motorcycle culture into a single high-energy weekend.

Highlights include global stunt and drifting arenas, luxury and custom vehicle displays, merchandise markets, a Guinness World Record attempt in RC racing, and dedicated family entertainment zones. With over 12,000 visitors expected, Middle East Car & Bike Week positions Dubai as the region’s premier destination for automotive festivals.

Community-driven showcases across the city

Auto Season continues with Mirdif Motor Show x DSF Auto Season, taking place on 10 January at City Centre Mirdif’s rooftop parking.

Featuring over 1,000 vehicles, the free, community-led exhibition showcases supercars, classics, custom builds, motorbikes and RC models. Open participation allows car owners to display their vehicles and compete across multiple categories, while family zones, live DJs and food kiosks ensure a festival atmosphere suitable for all ages.

A highlight of the day is the Mirdif Motor Show Parade, featuring 500+ bikes circling the mall in one of Dubai’s largest coordinated bike convoys - reinforcing Auto Season’s inclusive, community-first ethos.

Smart buying moments: Auto Sale x DSF Auto Season

Alongside experiential events, DSF Auto Season also delivers tangible value through Auto Sale, running from 2 to 11 January across participating dealerships citywide.

During the 10-day window, dealerships offer exclusive DSF-only deals, special finance packages, upgrade offers and test-drive experiences across luxury, electric and family vehicle segments. Positioned as Dubai’s biggest car-buying moment of the year, the campaign empowers consumers to turn inspiration into action.

A season designed for everyone

What sets DSF Auto Season apart is its accessibility. From free parades and exhibitions to premium collector showcases and large-scale festivals, the programme allows visitors to engage at their own pace — whether as casual spectators, curious newcomers or dedicated enthusiasts.

By embedding automotive culture into shopping destinations, public spaces and everyday routes, DSF Auto Season transforms cars from static objects into shared experiences — celebrating design, innovation and community across the city.

A defining pillar of DSF 2025/26

As part of Dubai Shopping Festival 2025/26, Auto Season reinforces DSF’s evolution into a multi-dimensional citywide celebration — where shopping, culture, entertainment and passion intersect.

From supercar parades and collector showcases to community motor shows and exclusive buying moments, DSF Auto Season cements Dubai’s status as a global automotive hub — not just for what is owned, but for what is experienced together.

Strategic Partners

DSF 2025-2026 is supported by Key Sponsor Commercial Bank of Dubai, and Strategic Partners, including: Al-Futtaim Malls (Dubai Festival City Mall and Festival Plaza), Al Zarooni Group (Mercato Shopping Mall), AW Rostamani Group, DHAM (Souq Al Seef, Bluewaters, Ibn Battuta Mall, Nad Al Sheba Mall, Palm Jumeirah Mall, and The Outlet Village), Emirates airline, ENOC, e&, Majid Al Futtaim (Mall of the Emirates, City Centre Mirdif, City Centre Deira), Merex Investment (City Walk and The Beach JBR), talabat, plus more to be revealed.

For more information about Dubai Shopping Festival, please visit mydsf.ae or follow @dubaifestivals on social media

