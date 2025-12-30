In an exceptional event held at the Grand Egyptian Museum (GEM), the second edition of "The Best Aqar Misr" festival honored several ministers, real estate development companies, and key influencers in the sector.



The landmark event, which brings together decision-makers and real estate developers, took place last Wednesday, December 24th. The ceremony was attended by Eng. Sherif El-Sherbiny, Minister of Housing, Utilities, and Urban Communities; Eng. Mohamed Shimi, Minister of Public Business Sector; and Eng. Adel El-Naggar, Governor of Giza; along with a constellation of officials, representatives of major real estate firms, and public figures.



The festival highlighted the "New Republic" by showcasing inspiring success stories of real estate companies, while emphasizing the massive urban boom currently sweeping Egypt.



Taher Hamdy, the festival's founder, emphasized that choosing the Grand Egyptian Museum as the venue reflects the genius of linking the greatness of the past with the ambitions of the future. He stated: "This year’s festival is not just an award ceremony; it is a platform to highlight the inspiring success stories written by Egyptian developers who believed in the vision of the political leadership. We are focusing heavily on the urban leap, at the heart of which lies the New Administrative Capital, which has become a global model for fourth-generation cities and the premier investment destination in the region, thanks to its artificial intelligence and unique infrastructure."



Eng. Tarek Shoukry, Chairman of the Real Estate Development Chamber and Chairman of the Festival, stated that the event came at a perfect time to reflect the fruits of cooperation between the state and the private sector. He remarked: "The inauguration of fourth-generation and smart cities in Egypt is a true urban revolution carried out under precise political directives to achieve sustainability. Our role is to highlight how the Egyptian real estate developer has kept pace with this thought process, transforming new cities into world-class residential and investment landmarks that place Egypt firmly on the international real estate map."



Eng. Ahmed Tarek Shoukry, Executive Director of the Festival, noted that this edition yielded significant insights into the sector's future. He added: "In this version, we focused on the new technological components that have become an integral part of modern real estate projects. Our goal is to shed light on the engineering standards adopted by major companies and how we have succeeded in transferring global expertise to the local market, especially in the New Administrative Capital project, which represents the pinnacle of integrating urbanism with technology and luxury."



The New Administrative Capital: An Investment Magnet The festival showcased the New Administrative Capital not only as the largest urban project in the region but as the biggest smart city in the Middle East that has successfully redefined the concept of investment. The event highlighted the project's ability to attract foreign capital, thanks to its superior technological infrastructure and unprecedented investment facilities that have placed Egypt at the heart of the global economic map.



The festival concluded by emphasizing the role of these cities in providing a modern lifestyle that merges luxury with work, transforming "housing" into an integrated life experience that transcends traditional real estate concepts and meets the aspirations of a new generation of clients and investors.



Furthermore, the event underscored the pivotal role played by the Ministry of Housing, Utilities, and Urban Communities in creating a flexible investment environment and overcoming obstacles for developers, in line with the directives of the political leadership. It reviewed the package of incentives and legislation that contributed to accelerating urban development, reaffirming the successful partnership between the public and private sectors in building the "New Republic."