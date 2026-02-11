The conference brings together a select group of Arab content creators along with government entities and commercial brands, in addition to platforms and cultural institutions.

Al-Rushaid: Selecting NBK reflects the extent of the trust that the bank enjoys and its established position as a leading institution in supporting cultural and creative initiatives in Kuwait and the region.

We strive to enhance NBK’s community role and expand the scope of its initiatives that aim to empower the youth and develop digital skills, in line with its vision of supporting innovation and sponsoring national talents.

Al-Thamer: Our collaboration with NBK embodies our shared vision of supporting innovative economy and enabling Arab content creators.

Stemming from its pioneering efforts to support innovation and digital and creative projects in Kuwait and the region, National Bank of Kuwait announced its participation as the banking sector’s exclusive and strategic partner in the Arab Content Creators Forum 2026, which will be held under the patronage of Mr. Omar Al-Omar , Minister of State for Communications and Information Technology and Acting Minister of Information and Culture, on 12 and 13 February at Jaber Al-Ahmed Cultural Centre.

The strategic partnership agreement between NBK and Ghmza Company - the conference organizer - was signed at the bank's headquarters.

This partnership comes as part of NBK’s commitment to strengthening its role in supporting the creative economy ecosystem and empowering content creators from various fields, as they play a pivotal role in shaping the future of digital media in the region.

The Forum brings together a select group of Arab content creators, along with government agencies, commercial brands, platforms and cultural institutions, in an interactive environment aimed at bridging collaboration between the various parties in the content industry and developing influential partnerships that enhance the Arab presence in this growing field.

Moreover, this Forum provides a unique opportunity to exchange experiences and showcase the latest trends in the world of digital media, in addition to facilitating broader partnerships between content creators and institutions seeking innovative and creative solutions. The forum also constitutes a strategic platform that enhances the presence of Arab talents and enable them to access new markets, through top-tier panel discussion, specialized workshops supervised by local and regional field experts, and a content creation market that joins the creators with production and development entities.

As the strategic and exclusive partner, NBK will set up a special pavilion throughout the conference to interact with visitors and participants, in addition to showcasing the bank’s digital and media initiatives and its ongoing support for young national talents.

NBK, will also participate in the discussion sessions, where he will address the bank’s role in supporting the creative economy and content industry, and highlight the importance of social media in light of the growing digital media era.

On this occasion, Abdulmohsen Al-Rushaid, Senior Vice President - Head of Digital Communications at NBK commented: “The selection of NBK as a strategic partner for the conference reflects the extent of the trust that the bank enjoys and its established position as a leading institution in supporting cultural and creative initiatives in Kuwait and the region”.

“This partnership”, Al-Rushaid added, “comes at a time when the content industry sector is witnessing rapid growth, which highlights the important role of major institutions in enabling and enhancing its growth, thus contributing to supporting the creative economy system and opening new horizons for talents and working entities”.

Finally, Al-Rushaid emphasized that through this partnership, NBK seeks to enhance its community role and expand the scope of its initiatives aimed at empowering youth and developing digital skills, in line with its vision of supporting innovation and sponsoring national talents.

On his part, Mr. Thamer M. Al-Thamer, Managing Partner at Ghmza Company, said: “We are pleased to collaborate with a leading financial institution as NBK and have it as our banking sector’s exclusive and strategic partner in this Forum. This collaboration reflects the shared vision of supporting innovative economy and enabling Arab content creators to shape the future of digital media. Through its participation, NBK adds value to this Forum and helps expand its influence on a regional level”.

“Through this collaboration,” Al-Thamer added, “we look forward to widening the horizon of collaborations with innovative institutions and professionals, as well as establishing new spaces for exchanging knowledge and developing digital skills. We truly believe that this Forum is an inspirational platform for young creators and an opportunity where they can showcase their talents and abilities, in addition to exposing them to connections that can turn their ideas into influential projects, which should help consolidate Kuwait’s position as a regional hub for content and digital creation”.

NBK’s support to this Forum embodies its vision of empowering the creative economy and strengthening its role as a key partner in developing the digital and media scene in Kuwait, as it continues to invest in young national talents and promote innovation to establish a society capable of competing regionally and globally. With this sponsorship as well, NBK affirms its unwavering commitment to making initiatives that enhance Kuwait’s position as a creative hub and support its efforts to have a sustainable and advanced future in the fields of media, technology and digital transformation.