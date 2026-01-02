Dubai, UAE: The Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Knowledge Foundation (MBRF) successfully concluded the 13th edition of ‘Bil Arabi’ initiative, which was held across nine major shopping malls throughout the UAE, along with parallel events in Bahrain, Kuwait, and Pakistan. The initiative featured a distinguished lineup of events, activities, and competitions that delivered modern insights and intellectual content, reinforcing the position of the Arabic language and underscoring its aesthetic beauty, along with its historical and cultural significance.

During this year’s edition, which coincided with the World Arabic Language Day, MBRF launched the official ‘Bil Arabi’ website, featuring a large digital library with a wide range of books, references, and Arabic translations available to diverse age groups and categories. The platform further includes exclusive sections for initiative-related regional and global competitions and challenges focused on the Arabic language. The website will be regularly updated with more books, studies, and the latest scientific and intellectual materials.

His Excellency Jamal bin Huwaireb, CEO of MBRF, said: “Since its launch in 2013, the ‘Bil Arabi’ initiative has served as a testament to MBRF’s robust commitment to empowering the Arabic language, strengthening its position, and ensuring its wide reach and usage in daily life. The launch of this new website marks a pivotal step in the initiative’s journey and builds on its long-standing success in promoting the Arabic language and raising linguistic awareness across Arab communities. Additionally, it underscores MBRF’s dedication to the constant development of the Arabic language, providing all vital tools to align with the rapid developments of the age and global transformations.”

This year’s edition witnessed a robust turnout across all its platforms, with footfall exceeding 12,278 visitors representing diverse age groups and community segments. Participation through the ‘Bil Arabi’ digital platform and social media reached millions, highlighting the initiative’s popularity and the increasing rate of engagement annually.

