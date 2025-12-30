Anchor event of Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week to convene world leaders, innovators and investors to accelerate sustainable progress

Under the theme “The Nexus of Next: All Systems Go,” ADSW 2026 will drive collaboration across interconnected systems, including energy, finance, food, water and nature

ADSW Summit 2026 will feature over 100 speakers and more than 30 dedicated sessions, addressing key trends including global energy transformation and the impact of AI

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates: Under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the United Arab Emirates, Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week (ADSW) has announced the program for the ADSW Summit 2026, focused on aligning government and industry leaders, investors and innovators to deliver system-wide action and accelerate sustainable progress.

Under the ADSW 2026 theme “The Nexus of Next: All Systems Go”, the Summit will take place January 13-14 at the ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi. As the anchor event of ADSW 2026, it will feature over 100 speakers, and more than 30 dedicated sessions, addressing key trends including global energy systems transformation; food, nature and water security; and the impact of artificial intelligence (AI) and other emerging technologies.

Sessions will include keynote addresses, panel discussions, and fireside chats, enabling energy, business, and technology leaders to identify impactful solutions and forge lasting partnerships.

Each day of the Summit will also feature a special Leadership Segment, convening global leaders to address the most pressing challenges and opportunities in sustainable development. Heads of State and government officials attending ADSW will be announced at a later stage.

Key confirmed speakers at the ADSW Summit 2026 include: HE Mariam Almheiri, Head of International Affairs at the Presidential Court and Managing Director of 2pointZero; HE Dr Abdulla Humaid Al Jarwan, Chairman, Abu Dhabi Department of Energy; HE Dr Olli Rehn, Governor, Bank of Finland; HE Olafur Grímsson, Chairman, Arctic Circle; Adrian Grenier, actor and UN Goodwill Ambassador; Maye Musk, speaker, model and author; Talal Al Dhiyebi, Group CEO, Aldar; Ignacio S. Galán, Executive Chairman, Iberdrola; Patrick Pouyanné, Chairman and CEO, TotalEnergies; James Rothschild, Founder and Managing Partner, Tru Arrow Partners; Martin Piworth, CEO, SSE; Dr. Pratima Rangarajan, CEO, Climate Investment; Mo Gawdat, Google X, Author and Co-founder, Emma.Love.

Mohamed Jameel Al Ramahi, Chief Executive Officer of Masdar, said: “At a time of rising energy demand, rapid technological disruption, and growing global uncertainty, we need to reexamine how systems across energy, finance, nature, trade and technology can interconnect to deliver measurable impact and drive sustainable progress. The ADSW Summit will align global leaders and decisionmakers, providing a collaborative platform to deliver a more resilient, inclusive and prosperous future for all. We look forward to welcoming partners old and new to Abu Dhabi in January.”

Hosted by Masdar, ADSW 2026 will be the largest edition to date, aiming to set a new global benchmark for collaboration and measureable impact. ADSW 2025 gathered more than 50,000 participants from over 170 countries, including 13 Heads of State and senior government leaders.

The ADSW 2026 agenda also includes:

IRENA Assembly, January 11-12

ADSW Opening Ceremony, January 13

17th Zayed Sustainability Prize Awards, January 13

ADSW Dialogues, January 13-15

World Future Energy Summit (WFES), January 13-15

Youth 4 Sustainability (Y4S) Forum and Hub, January 13-15

WiSER Forum, January 14

Global South Utilities Forum, January 14

Blue Forum, January 15

Global Climate Finance Centre Annual Meeting, January 15

Green Hydrogen Summit, January 15

Zayed Sustainability Prize Investor Connect, January 15

