A significant milestone was reached on May 14, 2025, with the Pavilion recording 17,969 visitors in a single day.

Irth Restaurant and Café welcomed 58,135 guests with over 45,000 cups of coffee served.

The Saudi Arabia Pavilion at Expo 2025 Osaka is open daily from 09:00 – 21:00, inside the West Gate in the Connecting Zone (C14-01).

Osaka, Japan — The Saudi Arabia Pavilion has celebrated a historic milestone by welcoming over one million visitors at Expo 2025 Osaka. Since opening on April 13, 2025, the Saudi Arabia Pavilion has hosted 1,137 events, with 1,021 held inside the Pavilion and 116 within the Expo 2025 Osaka venue.

The Saudi Arabia Pavilion, the second largest after the host country, Japan, is designed by Foster + Partners to showcase Saudi Arabia’s rich heritage and culture and demonstrate the country’s goals of fostering sustainable and empowered societies. Made from lightweight Saudi stone, the Pavilion design creates a spatial experience that echoes the exploration of towns and cities throughout the country, reflecting the country’s deep-rooted cultural heritage.

Providing a multi-sensory experience that showcases Saudi Arabia's transformative journey under Vision 2030, the Pavilion shares the Kingdom’s commitment to enhancing the quality of life through innovation and technological modernisation. The Pavilion has also been recognized for its innovation, style and impact at the 2025 New York Architectural Design Awards by winning Gold under the “Cultural Architecture - Interactive and Experiential Spaces” category.

Dr. Ghazi Faisal Binzagr, Ambassador of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to Japan and Commissioner General of the Saudi Arabia Pavilion, “We are honored to mark this significant milestone and the Saudi Arabia Pavilion’s success in reaching 1 million visitors, which underscores Saudi Arabia’s commitment to showing its transformation under Vision 2030 and inviting the world to experience its heritage and foster cultural exchange. As we move towards reaching the next million, the Pavilion remains committed to inspiring visitors to learn about Saudi Arabia’s achievements, and we look forward to deepening impact and welcoming the world.

Our participation in Expo 2025 Osaka embodies our strong relationship with Japan, marking 70 years of diplomatic relations this year. As we journey towards Expo 2030 in Riyadh, we will leave a legacy here in Osaka. Expo 2030 Riyadh will be a testament to Saudi Arabia’s transformation as a global destination – and we are eager to welcome the world to Saudi Arabia.”

Featuring over 700 events through the Expo program, ranging from live performances, dances and traditional shows, visitors to the Saudi Arabia Pavilion can experience a wide range of Saudi culture, heritage and art through programs. These include Ahlan Wa Sahlan, We Are Saudi Arabia, The Botanist Augmented Reality experience, and musical and artistic performances at the Cultural Studios and signature events celebrating Saudi Arabia’s most important milestones, including Saudi National Day on September 23. In addition, the Saudi Arabia Pavilion offers an exciting visitor journey across seven immersive rooms and galleries, from The Evolving Cities, Sustainable Seas, Unlimited Human Potential, and The Pinnacle of Innovation, where every visitor can see up close the Kingdom’s global impact.

The full program of events for the Saudi Arabia Pavilion at Expo 2025 Osaka is available on the official website: https://ksaexpo2025.sa/.

