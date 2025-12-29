musafir.com outlines how rising MICE activity, cross-border strategy sessions and high-impact collaboration are reshaping corporate travel in the Middle East

Dubai, UAE: Based on its corporate travel data and booking trends, musafir.com reports that business travel spending across the Middle East has surged by nearly 20% in 2025, signalling strong momentum as the region moves into 2026. The growth is being driven by a sharp rise in MICE activity, large-scale industry events, and cross-border leadership and strategy sessions, positioning the Middle East as a preferred hub for global corporate engagement.

musafir.com, a leading travel management company headquartered in the UAE, recorded 35% year-on-year growth in its corporate travel business, reflecting sustained demand across the UAE, Qatar and Saudi Arabia. The company notes a clear increase in travel linked to conferences, trade shows, executive offsites and regional expansion initiatives, as organisations operate more fluidly across Gulf markets.

“We are witnessing a fundamental recalibration of why companies travel,” said Sachin Gadoya, CEO and Co-Founder of musafir.com. “Business travel is no longer defined by routine movement, but by purposeful moments that drive alignment, trust and outcomes.”

From Volume to Value

Globally, business travel spending reached US$1.47 trillion in 2024, reflecting continued confidence in in-person engagement. However, the nature of corporate travel has evolved. In a hybrid-first business landscape, organisations are prioritising travel that delivers strategic return.

Routine, single-purpose trips are declining, while leadership summits, innovation workshops, client co-creation sessions and deal negotiations show clear upward movement. Budgets are being redirected toward journeys that advance commercial goals, not simply maintain presence.

Face-to-face interaction continues to play a critical role in complex environments, where trust, active collaboration and accelerated decision-making are essential.

Why the Middle East Is Emerging as a Global Collaboration Hub

The Middle East’s rise as a destination for corporate gatherings is underpinned by world-class event infrastructure, strong regional connectivity, and an expanding calendar of international exhibitions and forums. Cities such as Dubai and Riyadh are increasingly selected for regional and global meetings, offering neutral ground for multinational teams.

musafir.com has observed a significant increase in travel between the UAE and Saudi Arabia, alongside higher hotel booking volumes and corporate movement linked to construction, real estate, energy and technology sectors. These patterns reflect both the scale of development underway and the growing need for in-person coordination across borders.

“For many organisations, a focused two-day in-person strategy session can achieve what weeks of virtual meetings cannot,” Gadoya added. “That’s particularly true for businesses managing regional growth and complex stakeholder relationships.”

Corporate Travel Trends Shaping 2026

Looking ahead, musafir.com identifies several trends expected to define corporate travel in 2026:

High-impact collaboration over frequency: Travel is increasingly reserved for moments that advance strategy, innovation or deal-making.

Sustained growth in MICE and industry events: Conferences and exhibitions remain key drivers of corporate mobility.

Increased inter-GCC travel: Companies are operating seamlessly across Gulf markets, increasing cross-border movement.

Smarter, tech-enabled planning: AI-powered travel platforms are supporting real-time recommendations, personalised itineraries and bleisure travel as a talent incentive.

Consolidated and sustainable travel strategies: Fewer, better-planned trips are helping organisations balance cost efficiency and environmental considerations.

The Road Ahead

As the Middle East enters 2026, corporate travel is being defined less by distance and more by value created. The next phase of growth will be shaped by intent, outcomes and meaningful collaboration.

“The future of corporate travel belongs to organisations that travel with purpose,” concluded Gadoya. “When travel is tied to strategy, it becomes a catalyst for innovation, trust and long-term growth.”