Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Global public health leaders, policymakers, and practitioners meeting at World Health Expo (WHX), which takes place from 9–12 February at the Dubai Exhibition Centre (DEC), highlighted the growing opportunity to strengthen public health resilience through smarter policy design, data-driven governance and sustained cross-border collaboration.

Discussions reflected a shared view that advances in digital tools, data systems, and value-based decision-making are enabling governments and health authorities to build more responsive, prevention-focused public health systems better equipped to protect communities and address future health challenges.

Globally, recent evidence highlights the importance of sustained investment and robust performance measurement in public health systems. According to OECD Health at a Glance 2025, health spending across OECD countries remains high - at around 9.3% of GDP in 2024 - underscoring the continued prioritisation of health following the pandemic. At the same time, the World Health Organisation’s Fourteenth General Programme of Work (2025–2028) emphasises health equity, preparedness and stronger country health systems, reinforcing the role of data, governance and collaboration in building long-term resilience.

These themes were explored during a high-level panel at the Public Health Conference, part of the wider content programme at WHX, which convened international and national stakeholders to examine practical solutions for improving population health, preparedness, and system sustainability.

Speakers emphasised that effective public health policy depends on communicating clearly with diverse populations, particularly during periods of uncertainty. Beyond informing decisions, data should help tailor communications to the unique needs of different communities, cultures, and social settings.

Prof Mahmood Adil, Ministerial Adviser, Ministry of Public Health, Clinical Professor, Qatar University, said: “One of the things we have learned is that we need to help our frontline workforce and policymakers communicate more effectively. This is underpinned by the data, because if we know what sort of population we are addressing and trying to reassure, then we can use the social determinants of data to enable adaptive communication."

The discussion also underscored the importance of grounding public health leadership in evidence and science, even while operating within complex political environments. Speakers noted that credibility and public confidence are strengthened when leaders are transparent about uncertainty and guided by professional judgment.

Duncan Selbie, President, International Association for Public Health Institutes, Chief Advisor, Public Health Authority Saudi Arabia, said: “The independence of public health is not from government; it is the independence of science and evidence to speak truth to power. We gain more credibility when we are clear about what we don’t know and speak honestly about uncertainty, using professional judgment within the political realities we face."

In addition to high-level policy discussions, WHX provides a platform for healthcare companies to showcase technologies that address the real-world challenges facing global health systems. This year, the event is expected to welcome more than 4,300 international exhibitors and attract over 235,000 professional visits from more than 180 countries, providing a centrepiece for dialogue on building resilient, future-ready health systems.

Among the exhibitors, GE HealthCare is unveiling more than 20 precision care innovations, including cloud-based and AI-enabled solutions designed to improve workflows, reduce cognitive load and support data-driven decision-making across imaging and diagnostics.

At the UK Pavilion, a pioneering AI-enabled multi-cancer blood test, developed with the National Health Service in England, is among the headline innovations. The PinPoint Test uses machine learning and routinely collected blood biomarkers to support earlier cancer detection and help ease pressure on healthcare systems. Meanwhile, Skafit Medical is showcasing medical textiles that incorporate advanced silver-fiber technology, designed to support people living with chronic skin and circulatory conditions.

Ross Williams, Commercial Director, Informa Markets Healthcare, said: “WHX unites policy dialogue with practical innovation. In addition to vital discussions on public health resilience, the exhibition features cutting-edge product demonstrations and groundbreaking advancements, showcasing how emerging technologies are transforming care delivery, diagnostics, and health system performance around the globe.”

