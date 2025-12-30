Kuwait: Concluding an intensive training program aimed at nurturing the skills of university students in the fields of economy and technology and mentoring them to develop financial solutions under the supervision of specialists from the Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC), Warba Bank crowned the winning team of the sixth edition of its flagship program, “Rowad 6.0.” The program brought together 25 Kuwaiti and GCC students studying at European universities, who presented their projects during the final showcase day held in the British capital, London.

The program reaffirmed its social significance as a leading regional platform that invests in the leaders of tomorrow and serves as a tangible embodiment of the Bank’s vision, “Let’s Own Tomorrow”. Warba also organized a dedicated training day that brought together the program team and participating students to enhance their skills in delivering impactful messages. This six-hour session was held prior to the final presentation day to ensure that projects were presented in a comprehensive and clear manner.

Final Showcase in London: A Global Platform for the “Leaders of Tomorrow”

The final showcase day of “Rowad 6.0” was held at Queen Mary University of London. The day went beyond the presentation of projects, serving as a celebration of the collective efforts of participating students, who demonstrated outstanding performance across all the competencies the program sought to develop. These included effective teamwork, constructive analysis of challenges and developments, creative and forward-looking thinking that anticipates future needs, and the acquisition of knowledge essential for entering the labor market and competing on a global level.

During the judging process, students presented their projects before a panel comprising the Deputy CEO for Support Services and Treasury and several Group Heads at Warba Bank, in addition stakeholders and specialists. This provided objective project evaluation, opened potential funding opportunities, and offered participants a unique chance to present their ideas in a global capital renowned for its finance and innovation sectors, thereby enhancing their international exposure. The day marked the moment when theoretical concepts were transformed into viable, applicable prototypes, embodying the core objective upon which Warba Bank established the “Rowad 6.0” program.

Warba’s Message: Investing in Development to “Own Tomorrow”

Commenting on the conclusion of the program, Mr. Anwar Bader Al-Ghaith, Deputy CEO for Support Services and Treasury at Warba Bank, emphasized the strategic importance of the initiative, stating: “Twenty-five students, twenty-five passionate individuals, twenty-five innovators and twenty-five promising talents who will, God willing, raise the flag of Kuwait and the GCC high. The conclusion of the sixth edition of the ‘Rowad’ program in London is not merely the end of a training journey; it is the starting point for a new generation of innovators and leaders who will shape the future of the region.”

He added: “Over the course of eight weeks, we witnessed a tangible transformation in the participants’ capabilities, as they moved from focusing on sharpening academic skills to becoming fully empowered to lead innovation and develop sustainable solutions that meet future needs. This development was clearly reflected in the feedback of the judging panel, which praised the ambition and promising visions presented by these young talents. Such recognition confirms that our investment in ‘Rowad’ for the sixth consecutive year is an investment with multiplied returns that will become evident in the near future.”

Al-Ghaith further stated: “At Warba Bank, we view the ‘Rowad’ program as a strategic investment that transcends traditional training to become a cornerstone in building the knowledge-based economy of our region. The program does not merely prepare a generation of specialists in technology and innovation; it acts as a catalyst for creating a stimulating environment capable of attracting investments and developing advanced technology-driven industries. We have witnessed a qualitative leap in the participants’ capabilities as they reached a stage of full empowerment to lead innovation and develop sustainable solutions for tomorrow. With this tangible progress, acknowledged by the judging panel, we reaffirm that our continued investment in ‘Rowad’ embodies our firm belief in our vision, ‘Let’s Own Tomorrow’.”

From a Local Initiative to a Regional and Global Platform: The Rowad Journey

The sixth edition, “Rowad 6.0,” represents a significant milestone in the program’s evolution. What began as an internal initiative to develop Bank employees has gradually transformed into a comprehensive platform that attracts top Kuwaiti and GCC students studying at leading European universities. This edition brought together 25 participants from Kuwait and three GCC countries, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain and the Sultanate of Oman, who are pursuing critical specializations such as fintech, artificial intelligence, and cybersecurity at globally renowned institutions.

This evolution reflects Warba Bank’s ambitious vision to transform the program into a bridge connecting GCC talent with global expertise, while supporting regional economic development by focusing on future-oriented disciplines. Over the past five years, nearly 100 young men and women have graduated from the “Rowad” program, successfully transforming more than 25 ideas into applied projects across areas such as digital banking solutions and artificial intelligence.

Strategic Partnership with the DIFC Innovation Hub

Al-Ghaith emphasized that the partnership with the DIFC Innovation Hub is a cornerstone of the success of “Rowad 6.0,” as this strategic collaboration ensures participants gain access to the highest levels of global expertise in fintech and artificial intelligence.

One of the most valuable aspects of this partnership was students’ engagement with a dynamic ecosystem that includes ambitious startups, leading financial institutions, and technology experts. This exposure expanded their professional networks and enriched their experiences, in addition to benefiting from high-level mentorship provided directly by international fintech experts. Such hands-on exposure enables participants to develop practical, market-ready solutions aligned with the latest industry trends, supported by advanced educational content that equips them with essential applied knowledge.

Program Background: Intensive Training and Advanced Curriculum

The program featured diverse educational tracks, including training on the latest artificial intelligence technologies and their applications in banking, learning programming fundamentals and application development, understanding technology ethics and cybersecurity, and developing entrepreneurship skills within a collaborative environment. These components were designed to provide participants with a comprehensive understanding of the challenges and opportunities shaping the fintech landscape.

The Winning Team

A team of five students was crowned the winner, comprising Sulaiman Al-Mukhaizeem, Yousef Al-Aqeel, Abdulaziz Al-Zanki, Khaled Al-Mazeedi, and Bader Al-Enezi, for their project in the field of financial technology.

Reflecting on their experience, the team stated that participating in “Rowad 6.0” was a true turning point that exceeded their expectations in terms of knowledge and skill development. They emphasized the importance of the program’s framework, which fostered teamwork, collaboration, and idea-sharing among students from diverse academic backgrounds and universities, alongside mentorship that provided deep insight into market requirements and real-world practices.

They added: “We are proud of this achievement, which stands as proof that Gulf youth possess the capabilities to lead global innovation. We are ready to contribute to a better tomorrow, and we thank Warba Bank for providing this unique and impactful opportunity.”

Warba’s Investment in Human Capital: A Comprehensive Vision

Warba Bank firmly believes that investing in human capital is a strategic investment with multiplied returns that benefits the Bank, society, and the Kuwaiti economy as part of its social responsibility. The Bank focuses on empowering youth as a key driver of sustainable growth, making this approach an integral part of its strategy to ensure continuous innovation and develop national competencies capable of leading transformation and keeping pace with global changes.

Through flagship initiatives such as the Rowad Program and PULSE Academy, Warba Bank enhances the competitiveness of young talent, contributing directly to the development of a strong knowledge-based economy in Kuwait that is capable of competing globally and achieving sustainable development.

Warba Bank is among the banks that have achieved remarkable success in a short period, securing a leading position in Islamic digital banking services. It is also among the local banks with the largest number of shareholders, bringing it closer to all segments of society. This achievement further reinforces the Bank’s standing as a trusted financial partner that combines innovation with social responsibility in delivering best-in-class financial products and services.