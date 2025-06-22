Doha, Qatar – The Doha International Maritime Defence Exhibition and Conference (DIMDEX) has announced a partnership agreement with the Joaan Bin Jassim Academy for Defence Studies to jointly host the Middle East Naval Commanders Conference (MENC). The MENC is a key feature of the ninth edition of DIMDEX which will take place from 19 to 22 January 2026 at the Qatar National Convention Centre.

DIMDEX 2026 is held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al-Thani, Amir of the State of Qatar, and is hosted and organised by the Qatar Armed Forces.

The agreement was signed at Joaan Bin Jassim Academy for Defence Studies by Staff Brigadier (Sea) Abdulbaqi Saleh Al-Ansari, Chairman of the DIMDEX Organising Committee, and Staff Brigadier (Dr) Rajih Mohammed bin Aqeel Al-Nabet, President of Academy.

The partnership with the Joaan Bin Jassim Academy for Defence Studies is part of the ongoing cooperation among various sections of the Qatari Armed Forces, aimed at leveraging their combined expertise and capabilities to contribute to the success of one of the largest events in the maritime defence and security sector.

The Middle East Naval Commanders Conference will centre on the theme of "Defence Diplomacy and Maritime Security Challenges". As a leading forum, it will bring together international thought leaders to discuss the latest developments in maritime defence and security within the context of this critical theme. The event will welcome senior government officials, ministers, ambassadors, Chiefs of Staff, naval commanders, experts, maritime professionals, and academics.

Staff Brigadier (Sea) Abdulbaqi Saleh Al-Ansari, Chairman of the DIMDEX Organising Committee, said: “We are honoured to partner with the Joaan Bin Jassim Academy for Defence Studies, a leading institution specialising in military sciences, to host the Middle East Naval Commanders Conference at DIMDEX 2026. Through our combined expertise, we aim to provide a premier platform for addressing critical issues facing the defence and security sectors, and for developing strategic insights to tackle emerging challenges on the global stage”.

Staff Brigadier (Dr) Rajih Mohammed bin Aqeel Al-Nabet, President of the Joaan Bin Jassim Academy for Defence Studies, stated: “The Academy remains firmly committed to enhancing joint cooperation and advancing academic military programmes at the national level. We place significant emphasis on organising specialised training workshops and coordinating efforts in support of national events. Our work also reflects a strong commitment to our societal role, particularly in raising awareness of the importance of integration between civil and military institutions, thereby promoting strategic balance and reinforcing the strength of the home front. These efforts are guided by the Academy’s vision of leadership and excellence”.

“Through such initiatives, the Academy aspires to consolidate its standing as a leading institution in postgraduate defence studies, both regionally and internationally. Our goal is to develop distinguished military and civilian leaders equipped with the skills to analyse security threats, assess risks, and formulate strategic policies and plans that enhance the nation’s security and stability”.

The Joaan Bin Jassim Academy for Defence Studies is a specialist academy dedicated to developing exceptional military and civilian leaders. The Academy equips them with the skills to identify, understand, and analyse security threats, assess associated risks, and formulate effective policies, strategies, and plans to safeguard national security. The Academy also plays a vital role in fostering strategic thinking, planning capabilities, and national policy development, enabling students to acquire advanced military and academic knowledge at the strategic level.

Held under the theme “A Global Hub for Defence Innovations: Invest in Possibilities to Shape a Secure Tomorrow,” DIMDEX 2026 is set to be the most impactful edition yet, bringing together key decision-makers, industry leaders, and government representatives from across the globe. The four-day event will serve as a key driver in fostering innovation, encouraging strategic investments in future-ready maritime technologies, and driving business opportunities for participating companies.