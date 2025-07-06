Muscat: The awards ceremony of the Muscat Municipality Design Competition 2025 will take place under the patronage of His Highness Sayyid Dr Kamil Fahad Al Said, Assistant Secretary-General at the Office of the Deputy Prime Minister for the Council of Ministers. Launched by Muscat Municipality, this international competition aims to set new benchmarks in urban development by enriching Muscat’s urban landscape, safeguarding cultural heritage, and elevating the city’s standing as a leading global destination.

The award ceremony will take place on the morning of Tuesday, 8 July 2025, at the Mandarin Oriental Hotel in Shatti Al Qurum (Al Thuraya Hall). The event will be attended by a distinguished group of experts from the judging panel, as well as several CEOs of major real estate development companies in the Sultanate.

The Muscat Municipality Design Competition serves as a premier platform for the exchange of visionary ideas, with five leading international architectural design firms competing for the award. Each firm will present its concept for a multi-use civic building that harmoniously blends Omani identity with contemporary global urban design, integrating the latest sustainable technologies.

In preparation for the ceremony, Muscat Municipality has designated Monday, 7 July 2025, for the project presentation sessions. This provides a dedicated platform for the finalists to present their designs before the judging panel. The initiative reflects the Municipality’s ongoing commitment to strengthening Muscat’s visual identity, promoting sustainability, and encouraging architectural innovation that responds to both people and place.