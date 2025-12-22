Sharjah: Sharjah is expanding its global cultural footprint with the launch of the newly renamed Sharjah Animation and Comics Conference (SACC), an expanded evolution of the Sharjah Animation Conference reaffirming the emirate’s commitment to nurturing creative industries and championing storytelling in all its forms.

The 2026 edition will debut a dedicated ‘Animation and Comics Market’, making a major step in expanding industry opportunities for creators. Set to run from 26-29 March 2026, the fourth edition marks a significant milestone in the event’s growth. Spanning a space three times larger than last year, SACC 2026 will introduce an expanded program featuring bigger stages, larger exhibition areas, more hands-on workshops, and immersive activations.

As part of its expanded mandate, SACC will launch the official census of Arab illustrators, authors, artists, animators, and creatives working across the Middle East and North Africa. This initiative aims to create the first comprehensive mapping of the region’s creative community. All Arab creators are invited to participate and contribute to building a unified, long-term Arab creative ecosystem.

Organised annually by the Sharjah Book Authority (SBA), SACC has become one of the region’s most influential gatherings for illustrators, animators, publishers, producers and emerging creators. The previous edition in May 2025 drew more than 5,000 visitors from around the world, hosting over 70 international experts exploring the rising intersection of AI-driven innovation and human imagination.

Khoula Al Mujaini, Executive Director of SACC, reaffirmed that the conference continues to build on the cultural vision of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, under the guidance of Her Highness Sheikha Bodour bint Sultan Al Qasimi, Chairperson of the Sharjah Book Authority (SBA).

“Sharjah has always believed in the power of creativity to drive knowledge, innovation, and cultural exchange. Through the Sharjah Animation and Comics Conference, we are not only connecting creators from across the region and the world, but also nurturing a vibrant ecosystem where Arab talent can thrive, collaborate, and shine on the global stage. SACC 2026 represents our commitment to building a future where storytelling and imagination shape industries, inspire communities, and elevate the region’s creative voice internationally,” she said.