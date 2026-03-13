ABU DHABI, UAE/PRNewswire/ -- IAAPA, the global association for the attractions industry, has announced postponing IAAPA Expo Middle East to next year, following a meeting of the Association's Board of Directors to review the latest developments in the Middle East region.

The Association confirmed that the Expo will now take place from 12 to 15 April 2027, underscoring that the safety and well-being of its members, exhibitors, visitors, partners, and all stakeholders remain its highest priority.

The decision was made during a meeting held by the IAAPA Board of Directors on 10 March 2026, following careful assessment of the evolving situation across the region. The resolution was based on extensive consultations with key stakeholders, including the IAAPA EMEA Regional Advisory Board, the IAAPA EMEA Manufacturers & Suppliers Committee, recommendations from the MENALAC Board of Directors, as well as exhibitors, speakers, and local members.

Jakob Wahl, President and Chief Executive Officer of IAAPA, emphasised that the decision was not taken lightly, stating: "At IAAPA, we deeply value the time and investment made by our members and partners, as well as their dedication in preparing for the inaugural edition of IAAPA Expo Middle East. While we sincerely appreciate their continued support, we equally value their understanding that the safety and best interests of our global community come first, a responsibility that guided this difficult decision."

IAAPA confirmed that it will communicate directly with exhibitors, sponsors, speakers, and registered attendees to provide updates on the next steps, while reaffirming its commitment to supporting the attractions industry across the region.

The Association looks forward to bringing together industry leaders and professionals once again at IAAPA Expo Middle East next year, reaffirming its role as a leading global platform for innovation and collaboration in the attractions industry.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2933306/AAPA_Expo_Middle_East.jpg

Reem Masswadeh | M: +971 (05)0 583 9330 | E: reem@tpra.me