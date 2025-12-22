Contestants will be assessed through several challenges, including vehicle wrapping, printed vinyl application, colour change wraps and paint production film (PPF) for a coveted spot in the world finals in May in Barcelona

Dubai, UAE: FESPA Middle East, the region’s dedicated platform for the global digital printing, textile, signage, and screen printing industries, is set to welcome the biggest names in vehicle wrapping, printed vinyl application, colour change wraps, paint production film (PPF), and window tint, as part of the third edition of the World Wrap Masters Middle East.

The highly anticipated competition will bring together the region’s most skilled and up-and-coming vehicle wrapping professionals to compete across a series of technical and creative challenges. This year's participants will be tested on their knife skills, application techniques, speed, precision, and overall creativity as they progress through multiple competitive rounds.

Tasks include full and partial vehicle wraps, printed vinyl applications, colour-change wraps, and paint protection film (PPF) applications across a range of objects and surfaces. Supported by sponsors AGMC, Hexis, and WrapStock, the competition will be judged by an elite panel of globally recognised wrap experts who will assess technique, execution, accuracy, and finishing across each challenge.

In addition to the competition, visitors will benefit from immersive training workshops and live demonstrations delivered by six industry experts in the wrapping field, who will also form part of the judging panel: Ole Solskin, Kiss Lajos, Ivan Tenchev, Penélope Garrido Milla, Carlos Ruiz Fort, and Paige Walton. They will cover wrapping basics, PPF application, window tint, wrapping details and finishing, advanced wrapping techniques, detailing masterclass, and efficiency and workflow cutting.

The sessions form an integral part of the World Wrap Masters experience, offering practical insights and expert guidance designed to inspire and upskill professionals from across the graphics, signage, and wrapping industries.

The winner of the World Wrap Masters Middle East will earn a coveted place in the World Wrap Masters Final, taking place in May in Barcelona, where they will compete against top wrap artists from around the world.

Bazil Cassim, Regional Manager (Middle East & Africa), FESPA, said: “The World Wrap Masters Middle East has become one of the most exciting and dynamic features of our event, showcasing the extraordinary talent and technical innovation within the regional wrapping community. Each year, the competition raises the bar by pushing creativity, precision, and professionalism to new heights. We are proud to provide a platform where wrappers can learn, compete, and connect, and we look forward to seeing who will represent the Middle East on the global stage in Barcelona next year.”

Elsewhere at the event, FESPA Middle East will once again place a strong emphasis on sustainability, reflecting the growing demand for environmentally responsible practices within the speciality print and signage community.

In addition to a dedicated stream of sustainability-focused conference sessions, visitors will gain access to a series of practical, informative, and actionable resources designed to help speciality printers advance their sustainability journeys. These downloadable documents will offer guidance on reducing environmental impact, improving operational efficiency, and adopting responsible production methods across all areas of print and signage.

Visitors are invited to the Club FESPA Lounge, where they can learn more about the benefits of joining FESPA as a federation member. FESPA Direct members have access to a wide range of exclusive industry resources, including the latest findings from the global FESPA Print Census, a comprehensive library of Technical and Sustainability Guides, and an online community platform connecting print professionals worldwide.

The lounge also serves as a central hub for networking, knowledge exchange, and insights into how membership can support professional growth and development, as well as providing a dedicated area for doing business.

Several sponsors for the event have also been confirmed. They include CMYK as the returning Gold Sponsor for this year’s edition, reinforcing its long-standing partnership with FESPA. Lumojet joins for the first time as the event’s Silver Sponsor, while KeyPoint Intelligence remains FESPA’s Thought Leadership Partner. As part of their role, KeyPoint Intelligence contributes to FESPA’s industry research and will deliver expert insights during the conference programme.

Several key exhibitors have already committed to their participation in the 2026 edition of FESPA Middle East. Early confirmed brands include Arlon, AT.Inks, Brother, Color Dec, CSIX General Trading, Dynagraph, Epson, Flex Europa, Flora, Icon Digital, Interone, Mimaki, Mutoh, Nutech Digital Ink, Nazdar, Orafol, Pongs, Summa, Triangle and ZSK Stickmaschinen. These companies will showcase a diverse range of technologies and solutions across digital printing, textile production, signage, and workflow innovations, offering visitors the opportunity to explore the latest advancements shaping the sector.

Attendance at the conference is free for all event visitors. Industry professionals can now obtain their free entry pass using promo code FMEM605 during registration on the show website www.fespamiddleeast.com. Entrants for the World Wrap Masters Middle East can also find out more information using the same link and enter with promo code: WWM403.

About FESPA

Founded in 1962, FESPA is a global federation of Associations for the screen printing, digital printing and textile printing community. FESPA’s dual aim is to promote screen printing and digital imaging and to share knowledge about screen and digital printing with its members across the world, helping them to grow their businesses and learn about the latest developments in their fast-growing industries.

FESPA Profit for Purpose

Profit for Purpose is FESPA's international reinvestment programme, which uses revenue from FESPA events to support the global speciality print community to achieve sustainable and profitable growth through four key pillars - education, inspiration, expansion and connection. The programme delivers high-quality products and services for printers worldwide, including market research, seminars, summits, congresses, educational guides and features, in addition to supporting grassroots projects in developing markets. For more information, visit www.fespa.com/en/about/profit-for-purpose.

Forthcoming FESPA events include:

FESPA Mexico 2025, 25-27 September 2025, Centro Citibanamex, Mexico City

FESPA FLEX 2026, 24-27 November, Riyadh, Jeddah, Amman and Cairo

FESPA Global Print Expo 2026, 19-22 May, Fira Barcelona

European Sign Expo 2026, 19-22 May, Fira Barcelona

Personalisation Experience 2026, 19-22 May, Fira Barcelona

Wrapfest 2026, 26-27 June, Bicester Heritage, UK

