Dubai: In line with its vision to advance professional standards, the Rental Disputes Center (RDC) held a knowledge-sharing session titled “Litigation Lab” at Al Shindagha Museum in Dubai. The event brought together the Center’s judges to explore future-focused development pathways, review established practices, and reinforce the principles of justice in the emirate’s rental sector.

The session served as a forward-looking platform, emphasizing the integration of smart systems and innovative approaches to improve case management and accelerate accurate resolutions. This framework ensures the protection of all parties’ rights while reinforcing the RDC’s role as a leading specialized judicial institution.

The workshop was structured around two main tracks. The first focused on enhancing services and operational procedures, while the second addressed challenges and turning them into sustainable improvement opportunities with strategic partners. Participants also explored the use of advanced technologies and artificial intelligence to expedite dispute resolutions, supporting the RDC’s strategic objectives and Government of Dubai vision.

Services and Operations

Judges deliberated a wide range of topics related to the RDC’s judicial responsibilities, including adjudication of substantive claims, handling applications for orders on petition, reviewing enforcement procedures, and addressing related grievances. The session examined the operational workflow of rental disputes from registration to issuance of court rulings to ensure efficiency processing.

Additionally, discussions covered performance orders, mechanisms to accelerate their handling, interpretation of judgments, requests for correction of material errors, and the resolution of omissions that may arise in some files. These measures aim to maintain procedural consistency and ensure clarity of the legal path for all disputing parties.

Challenges and Opportunities for Enhancement

The lab also tackled key challenges that may impact workflow and the continuous development of smart litigation platforms, proposing practical strategies for overcoming them. Emphasis was placed on issuing fair judgments of varying types, thereby entrenching justice comprehensively, while establishing more flexible judicial standards through modern technology and integration with relevant public and private entities. The importance of achieving stakeholder satisfaction through efficient, transparent, and time-saving services was also underscored, aligning with the RDC’s strategic digital transformation agenda.

Commenting on the session, Dr. Hamed Abdullah Murad Yousef, First Instance Judge and Head of the Institutional Analysis and Development Team at RDC, stated: "The Litigation Lab” is part of a series of seminars organized by the center under the same framework, reflecting our commitment to an institutional judicial approach centered on the continuous development of precise legal expertise that safeguards the rights of landlords, tenants, and leaseholders. Unifying perspectives and updating legal methodologies deepen public trust in our integrated services and ensure timely justice with the highest levels of professionalism and transparency, in line with Dubai’s ambition to maintain its judicial leadership both locally and globally."

Judge Dr. Rashid Juma Al Jabri, Deputy Head of the Institutional Analysis and Development Team at RDC, emphasized: "The Litigation Lab" represents an interactive platform for exchanging expertise and systematic work strategies, reflecting our proactive and professional judicial outlook. It also demonstrates our adoption of effective solutions capable of meeting the demands of accelerated justice in Dubai’s rental sector, along with continuous harmony between judicial practice and institutional innovation."

The “Litigation Lab” concluded with a set of practical recommendations and outcomes to support the RDC’s outstanding professional trajectory, advancing toward a more sophisticated judicial system for resolving all types of rentals and jointly owned property disputes, ensuring holistic justice in Dubai’s real estate market.

About Dubai Rental Disputes Center:

Established under Decree No. (26) of 2013, the Dubai Rental Disputes Center is a specialized judicial body dedicated to resolving rental and jointly owned property disputes with speed and transparency through a pioneering digital framework. The Center has exclusive jurisdiction over rental disputes in Dubai and its free zones, playing a central role in maintaining stability across the property market. In addition to adjudication, it provides alternative solutions through its conciliation and mediation division and enforces rulings via a dedicated enforcement arm. The Center plays a pivotal role in fostering a secure and sustainable investment environment in the emirate.

