Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates: The Abu Dhabi Public Health Centre (ADPHC), in partnership with the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood (SCMC) and the UNICEF Gulf Area Office, convened a high-level roundtable at the SCMC Office in Abu Dhabi to share the city’s progress in improving child outcomes and advance collaborative actions to prevent childhood overweight and obesity in the emirate. The roundtable brought together senior leaders and experts across health, education, early childhood development, and youth engagement to review the latest evidence on effective interventions for childhood overweight and obesity and discuss practical, multi-level strategies to promote healthier environments for children. The discussions reflected the shared urgency for sustained, collaborative action to reshape food systems, embed prevention across policies, and empower families and young people.

The roundtable served as a unified platform for all three entities to highlight ongoing initiatives, discuss existing barriers, and explore opportunities to expand evidence-based interventions that improve children’s health and wellbeing across Abu Dhabi. Discussions focused on the factors influencing children’s environments, and the collective responsibility of institutions, families, and communities in shaping healthier outcomes for future generations. The discussions highlighted the need for collaborative measures that reshape daily environments, embed prevention into schools and communities, and engage young people directly in the design and delivery of public health initiatives.

ADPHC presented updates on its comprehensive portfolio of childhood obesity prevention programmes, including SEHHI, which reshapes food environments by increasing access to healthy food options in schools, nurseries, and community settings to promote healthier decision-making. The Public Health Ambassadors Programme was highlighted as a platform for nurturing youth leadership in health advocacy. SCMC outlined its continued efforts to elevate youth engagement and child well-being priorities. Partners such as ADEK (the Department of Education and Knowledge in Abu Dhabi) and ECA (Early Childhood Authority) showcased their initiatives addressing childhood overweight and obesity, while UNICEF contributed global expertise and shared best practices from international child health programmes, reinforcing the importance of multisector collaboration and sustained investment.

H.E. Dr. Rashed Al Suwaidi, Director General at ADPHC, said: "Our focus today was on the systems that designed children’s daily experiences. Effective prevention requires structural change. A key priority is enhancing the application of existing policy frameworks to prioritise healthy design, reinforce equitable access to nutritious food, and empower young people to co-create solutions with us. The exchanges in today’s roundtable will help strengthen on-ground implementation and ensure that future interventions deliver measurable, sustained outcomes for every child."

HE Rym bint Abdullah Al Falasy, Secretary-General of the Supreme Council for Motherhood & Childhood, stated that this roundtable discussion addressed one of the most critical issues affecting families in the UAE, which concerns the health of children and adolescents in the community. She noted that obesity has a significant and immediate impact on their overall health, physical well-being, and ability to enjoy a sound and healthy lifestyle.

Her Excellency further expressed confidence that the outcomes of the session would yield practical solutions and constructive proposals that strengthen the UAE’s efforts to curb obesity and overweight, and contribute effectively to limiting their prevalence and mitigating their repercussions across various aspects of life for all segments of society.

Lana Al Wreikat, UNICEF Director of Gulf Area Office stated: “UNICEF is proud to work alongside partners in UAE to help shape forward-looking policies, strengthen food systems, and position nutrition as a cornerstone of national development. Our collective ambition is clear: stronger regulations, equitable access to quality nutrition services, and robust evidence that informs decision-making and ensures the voices of children and adolescents genuinely influence public priorities.

Young people are at the heart of this agenda. When they are equipped with knowledge, empowered with platforms, and engaged as partners in solutions, they become powerful drivers of healthier, more resilient, and more prosperous societies. With committed leadership, shared purpose, and sustained collaboration, we can create environments where healthy choices are the easy choices—and where every child has the opportunity to grow, learn, and thrive."

Participants emphasised the importance of strengthening early detection systems, promoting healthier school and food environments, expanding physical activity opportunities, and supporting families through better nutrition education. The session also highlighted the essential role of youth participation, with young people contributing insights into the challenges they face and the type of support they believe can help create healthier lifestyles.

The roundtable’s outcomes will inform the next phase of Abu Dhabi’s preventive agenda by strengthening early detection and prevention, creating healthier school environments, empowering families with practical lifestyle skills, elevating youth and community voices to drive behaviour change, and delivering evidence-based programmes with measurable impact, all contributing to a healthier, active, and empowered generation for the Emirate of Abu Dhabi.

About Abu Dhabi Public Health Centre (ADPHC):

Established in 2019 under the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi, ADPHC is the emirate’s dedicated authority for public and preventive health. As the first of its kind in the region, the Centre leads efforts to protect and promote well-being through evidence-based programs targeting communicable and non-communicable diseases, occupational and environmental health, and emergency preparedness. Driven by innovation, research, and partnerships, ADPHC works to build a healthier, safer community in line with Abu Dhabi’s vision for proactive and sustainable healthcare.

About UNICEF

UNICEF, the United Nations agency for children, works to protect the rights of every child, everywhere, especially the most disadvantaged children and in the toughest places to reach. Across more than 190 countries and territories, we do whatever it takes to help children survive, thrive, and fulfil their potential.

For more information about UNICEF and our work for children, follow UNICEF on Facebook, X, Instagram, Linkedin