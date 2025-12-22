Abu Dhabi, UAE – The Delegation of the European Union to the United Arab Emirates, together with the EU–GCC Cooperation on Green Transition Project, successfully hosted the 2nd EU–GCC Finance & Investment Forum for Green Transition under the umbrella of Abu Dhabi Finance Week (ADFW), in partnership with the Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM).

At the 2nd EU-GCC Finance & Investment for Green Transition Forum in Abu Dhabi, European Commissioner for the Mediterranean H.E. Dubravka Šuica and EIB Vice-President Mr. Ioannis Tsakiris met with UAE officials and stakeholders to discuss ways to accelerate the green transition in the Gulf and the Mediterranean region, including through cooperation in the water sector.

The EU, EIB and UAE expressed their intention to explore collaboration opportunities such as joint investments in sustainable water infrastructure and innovation, covering water supply, sanitation, desalination, wastewater treatment, and water-use efficiency, in line with climate and development goals. Initiatives such as the Pact for the Mediterranean and the forthcoming T-MED highlight the EU’s commitment to deepen collaboration with the Mediterranean region and the Gulf on climate finance, renewable energy, hydrogen, and clean-tech supply chains.

The parties also concurred on the importance of advancing global efforts for water and climate resilience, including opportunities linked to the 2026 United Nations Water Conference (UNWC), co-hosted by the UAE and Senegal in December in UAE.

Dubravka Šuica, European Commissioner for the Mediterranean:

“Today in Abu Dhabi, the EU and GCC partners reaffirmed our shared commitment to lead the green transition – with water at its core. By joining EU expertise, resources and ambition with those of our Gulf partners, we can accelerate sustainable growth and promote prosperity across our wider region. This cooperation is a key pillar of the Pact for the Mediterranean and of the deeper strategic partnerships we are building together.”

From the UAE side, His.Excellency. Abdulla Balalaa, Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs for Energy and Sustainability, emphasized the importance of deepening the UAE-EU cooperation across the full water-energy-climate-nexus. His Excellency highlighted the UAE’s integrated approach to water and energy security, renewable energy deployment, and investments in technologies that advance shared resilience objectives — areas where collaboration with the EU continues to grow both regionally and globally.

His Excellency welcomed the EU’s efforts to strengthen water resilience, including the recent launch of the EU Water Resilience Strategy, noting the UAE’s engagement in its consultations earlier this year in March. H.E further invited EU institutions and partner organizations to actively engage in the preparatory process for the 2026 UN Water Conference — a key moment to mobilize joint investments in integrated water–energy–climate solutions — and looks forward to welcoming them to the UAE in December 2026.

Ioannis Tsakiris, EIB Vice-President:

“Water is central to sustainable development, and a key focus of the EIB’s climate action. Guided by the Pact for the Mediterranean and the European Water Resilience Strategy, we aim to accelerate investments that expand access to clean water and build climate resilience. We look forward to continuing discussions on how shared ambitions can be turned into impactful initiatives for a more water-secure future.”

About the European Union Delegation to the United Arab Emirates

The European Union Delegation to the United Arab Emirates serves as a vital diplomatic mission representing the EU’s interests in the region. As part of a global network of over 140 EU Delegations, the EU Delegation’s primary objective is to foster dialogue, cooperation, and mutual understanding between the EU and the UAE. Through its diverse range of functions, including representing the EU institutions in the UAE, promoting bilateral relations, and engaging with civil society, media, and international organizations, the Delegation strives to strengthen the partnership between the EU and the UAE while promoting shared values and interests. Visit the EU Delegation website for more information: https://www.eeas.europa.eu/delegations/united-arab-emirates