Manama, Kingdom of Bahrain – Cityscape Bahrain 2025 has officially concluded at Exhibition World Bahrain, marking the close of a highly successful edition that brought together leading developers, investors, financial institutions, and government entities from across the Kingdom of Bahrain. The event attracted 11,618 attendees and showcased 91 major real estate developments, reflecting sustained confidence in the Kingdom’s property market and its continued growth momentum.

Under the theme “Elevate Your Lifestyle,” this year’s edition generated significant engagement around investment-ready opportunities, infrastructure expansion, and the Kingdom’s growing portfolio of community-focused and sustainable developments.

Among the key highlights, Edamah unveiled its new interactive investment platform, offering transparent, user-friendly access to active projects and development-ready land across its portfolio. Bahrain Marina confirmed that its flagship coastal development has reached 80% completion, with operations scheduled to begin in mid-2026, reinforcing its position as one of the Kingdom’s most prominent upcoming waterfront destinations. Further advancing national housing initiatives, Naseej Company and Al Moayyed Contracting Group signed agreements to implement 24 new housing units in Salman City under the Government Land Development Rights Program.

Diyar Al Muharraq advanced its development momentum through the signing of several strategic MoUs, including a partnership with Mazad, alongside additional agreements supporting project delivery. The developer also showcased key residential and investment offerings, including the Suhail and Al Wasem North Island developments and the newly completed Al Naseem project, attracting strong visitor interest and reinforcing market confidence.

Alongside this, Orchid Developers presented Orchid Bahrain Bay, a landmark 47-storey beachfront development redefining modern urban living, while Amwaj Beachfront highlighted its partnership with Meliá Hotels & Resorts, strengthening Bahrain’s position as a premium mixed-use and hospitality destination and spotlighting Cityscape exclusive investment opportunities.

Esnad Group also showcased a selection of real estate projects reflecting its rapid expansion across Bahrain and the wider Middle East. The exhibition included contributions from its UAE-based subsidiary, Merath, highlighting the group’s focus on innovative development across the region.

In addition, several other developers announced new projects, partnerships, and upcoming launches during the exhibition, further reflecting the strong level of activity across Bahrain’s real estate sector and a healthy pipeline of future developments.

Cityscape Talks 2025 concluded after hosting 26 sessions featuring 54 regional and international experts, who explored evolving market trends, policy priorities, and innovation across the real estate landscape.

This year’s edition also saw the 3rd edition of the ‘Architects of Tomorrow’ initiative, which brought together 10 students from four universities to present projects envisioning the Kingdom’s future built environment. After detailed evaluation by the judging panel, three winning submissions were selected; first place went to Shatha Abdulla from the Royal University for Women, second place was awarded to Latifa Abdulla from the same university, while third place went jointly to Tia El Khatib and Maha Al Khudhairy from the Royal University for Women, alongside Zainab Alhalal from the University of Bahrain. Their forward-looking concepts showcased the exceptional potential of the Kingdom’s emerging architectural talent.

Reflecting on the success of this year’s edition, Alex Heuff, Regional Director of Cityscape, commented:“Cityscape Bahrain continues to grow as a meeting place for ideas, investment, and collaboration. What stood out this year was the collective ambition across developers, policymakers, and investors to deliver long-term value for Bahrain. The level of engagement throughout the exhibition reinforces the Kingdom’s position as a market with real momentum and a clear vision for the future of its real estate landscape.”

He added, “This momentum has been strongly supported by the Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA), which has played a significant role in creating an enabling regulatory environment by streamlining licensing procedures for developers. This facilitation has helped accelerate major projects across the Kingdom of Bahrain, clearly reflected in the high level of participation at this year’s exhibition, and further underscored the strength and investment-readiness of Bahrain’s real estate sector moving forward.”

With growing participation, strong investor activity, and key project milestones announced throughout the week, Cityscape Bahrain continues to reinforce its role as the Kingdom’s leading platform for real estate innovation, investment, and collaboration.