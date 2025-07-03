Riyadh, Saudi Arabia – Jersey Finance, in partnership with the Saudi British Joint Business Council (SBJBC), hosted a high-level roundtable in London titled “Beyond Borders: Empowering Saudi Family Wealth in a Globalised World.” The event brought together senior representatives from family offices, financial institutions, legal and regulatory experts, and Saudi business leaders to examine the evolving needs and opportunities for Saudi family wealth as it expands internationally.

Held at the Argyll Club’s Guildhall Room, the roundtable welcomed a curated group of professionals and government stakeholders in an interactive discussion format, focused on the drivers, challenges, and solutions for cross-border wealth structuring, with Jersey positioned as a trusted and forward-thinking international finance centre.

Faizal Bhana, Director – Middle East, Africa and India, Jersey Finance, moderated the discussion.

He said: “Saudi family enterprises are becoming increasingly global in ambition. As Vision 2030 fuels economic diversification and international outreach, Jersey stands ready to support Saudi family offices with robust, transparent, and flexible wealth structures. This roundtable reflects our commitment to long-term partnership, knowledge exchange, and enabling sustainable cross-border investment platforms.”

Some of the speakers from the event included Christopher Fisher, Director at Standard Chartered, who shared insights on regulatory considerations, tax planning, and the growing interest of Saudi family offices in setting up international representation hubs, including Jersey. Dr. Najat Benchiba-Savenius, CEO of Gazelle Advisory Group, provided an insider's perspective on the evolving structure of Saudi family offices, the importance of governance, and the growing need for adaptability in cross-border financial planning.

Others like MaameYaa Kwafo-Akoto, Partner at A&O Shearman, addressed asset class diversification, co-investment trends, legal complexities, and best practices in structuring global investment mandates. Nancy Chien, Head of International Private Client at Bedell Cristin in Jersey, highlighted Jersey’s legal framework, its role in enabling philanthropic and ESG-aligned wealth strategies, and its deep understanding of the specific needs of GCC family offices, and Heather Tibbo, CEO of Crestbridge Family Office Services, reflected on the evolving role of professional service providers, the value of cultural understanding, and how outsourced COO models are increasingly supporting Saudi families in global operations.

Joe Moynihan, Chief Executive Officer of Jersey Finance, delivered the closing remarks: “At Jersey Finance, we are proud of our long-standing and growing presence in the Gulf. Events like this are not just about sharing expertise — they are about building the bridges necessary for sustainable, cross-border growth, rooted in trust and shared opportunity.”

The roundtable discussed various topics, including the reasons why Saudi family offices pursue international structures, the changing governance and generational factors influencing family wealth, the role of Jersey structures in balancing transparency, discretion, and regulatory requirements, as well as current investment trends, such as co-investments, alternative assets, and ESG integration.

This event builds on the momentum from last year’s joint roundtable, “Setting Up in Saudi Arabia – Practical Insights for Financial Service Firms,” which explored regulatory frameworks, licensing support, and the Kingdom’s emergence as a financial hub aligned with Vision 2030. That session helped lay the groundwork for this year’s more in-depth exploration of cross-border private wealth.

Jersey Finance has been a leading international finance centre for more than 60 years. Today, more than 30 Jersey-based financial firms operate in the Gulf region, with four having recently established operations in Saudi Arabia. The island’s forward-thinking, ESG-aligned approach continues to serve ultra-high-net-worth families, family offices, institutional investors, and corporates across global markets.

About Jersey:

Jersey has been a leading international finance centre for more than 60 years. It has a forward-thinking and ESG-driven approach and is at the forefront of banking, corporate services, fintech, funds, investment management, private wealth, and the specialist areas of Islamic finance and philanthropy. Financial firms in Jersey provide services to clients around the world, plus over 30 Jersey based financial firms also operate in the Gulf region and four have recently set-up in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

Media contacts:

Yasa Ahmad

Edelman Smithfield

Email: yasa.ahmad@edelmansmithfield.com