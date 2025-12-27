Kuwait: In line with its ongoing mission to lead with innovation and leverage technology to drive its sustainable growth, Burgan Bank recently took part in the Oracle Data and AI Forum alongside more than 100 of Kuwait’s most influential industry leaders and forward-thinking Oracle customers. The Bank’s participation in the high-level industry forum comes as part of its ongoing digital transformation strategy and its committed contribution to achieving Kuwait Vision 2035 goals.

Representing Burgan Bank at the event was Mr. Barrak Al-Mattar, General Manager – Information Technology, who shared valuable insights from the Bank’s longstanding experience in utilizing the latest data management technologies and AI tools. “We are honored to participate in the Oracle Data & AI Forum, one of the region’s most prominent platforms focused on the future of advanced technologies. Our involvement reflects Burgan Bank’s commitment to adopting the latest digital solutions and strengthening our capabilities in data analytics and artificial intelligence to enhance customer experience and improve operational efficiency.

Al-Mattar added that "Our presence at such events demonstrates our dedication to exploring global innovations, exchanging knowledge, and supporting the digital transformation journey within the banking sector. This participation comes as part of the Bank’s strategy to enhance its competitiveness and invest in technology as a key driver of growth and development.”

“Adopting the most advanced technologies is vital for business growth, however, it must be paired with a rigorous cybersecurity and risk aversion strategies, capable of defending companies’ databases against any data theft threats, no matter how complex,” he underscored, expanding on Burgan Bank’s award-winning digital transformation and cybersecurity strategies, which stand as primary pillars of the Bank’s market leadership and steady business growth.

“Burgan Bank’s participation in the Oracle Data & AI Forum highlights the important role data and AI play in advancing Kuwait’s Vision 2035. We look forward to continuing our collaboration as the Bank accelerates its Oracle Cloud and AI powered transformation”, said Omar Draghmeh, Vice President – Database Platforms, Upper Gulf and LEENA Markets, Oracle.

Burgan Bank will continue its journey in advancing digital transformation and adopting innovative technologies that enhance its operational efficiency and support the evolving needs of the banking sector. The Bank remains committed to engaging in specialized industry platforms that foster knowledge exchange and enable meaningful partnerships that contribute to its future growth. Through these efforts, Burgan Bank reaffirms its dedication to continuously developing its banking services and delivering a more seamless and advanced experience for its customers.

