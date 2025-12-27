Manama, Kingdom of Bahrain – The Entrepreneurs’ Organisation (EO Bahrain) recently held a specialised session titled “Economic Outlook” featuring international expert Dr Jarmo Kotilainen. This event is part of an ongoing agenda to enhance members’ awareness of global economic trends and to equip them with insights to navigate future challenges and emerging opportunities.

The session enjoyed a distinguished turnout by organisation members, during which Dr Kotilainen provided a comprehensive analysis of the current global economic landscape. He highlighted major shifts in international markets, regional challenges impacting various sectors, and emerging opportunities expected to influence the global economy in 2025 and beyond.

Key topics addressed included strategies for managing economic uncertainty, building flexible business models capable of adapting to rapid changes, and the importance of early trend forecasting to support sustainable growth and improve competitiveness across sectors.

This session falls within EO Bahrain’s commitment to deliver high-quality training and educational events that combine specialised knowledge with practical experience. The organisation aims to develop members’ management and leadership skills, keeping them informed of the latest economic developments, and enabling more strategic decision-making in their businesses.

On this occasion, Mr Fareed Bader, President of EO Bahrain, stated, “This session underscores our commitment to providing our members with advanced economic insights that help them understand the global environment and its direct and indirect impacts on their businesses. Successful leadership today depends on an accurate understanding of economic transformations and the ability to turn challenges into opportunities for growth and expansion.”

He added, “Hosting an international expert like Dr Jarmo Kotilainen brings significant value to members, offering a clear and practical perspective that assists entrepreneurs in confidently planning for the future and developing resilient, sustainable business models amid rapid global changes.”

He concluded, “EO Bahrain will continue to organise dialogue sessions, training programmes, and specialised events focused on economic, strategic, and leadership issues. We believe that continuous learning is essential for supporting entrepreneurs’ success and ensuring the sustainability and growth of their ventures.”

EO Bahrain plans to host more events aimed at deepening knowledge, broadening strategic thinking, and fostering communication and experience-sharing among members. These initiatives aim to build a vibrant entrepreneurial community capable of overcoming challenges and achieving sustainable growth.

It is worth noting that EO Bahrain is the local chapter of the global EO network which includes over 18,000 business owners in 220 chapters across 75 countries. The Bahrain chapter consists of 37 members with combined turnover exceeding $120 million, providing approximately 3,900 jobs. The organisation is governed by a 15-person Board of Directors, presided by Fareed Bader, and aims to empower members’ growth and connect Bahrain with the global entrepreneurship ecosystem.