Abu Dhabi: The Frontline Heroes Office commended the landmark edition of the “World Health Exhibition” in Dubai, held under the patronage of the Ministry of Health and Prevention. This year’s edition has attracted an unprecedented gathering of healthcare leaders, policymakers, physicians, innovators, and investors from more than 180 countries.

The Office stated that the event reaffirms its position as one of the world’s most important global healthcare platforms, built on collaboration, innovation, scientific research, and foresight into the future of the sector. It noted that the World Health Exhibition provides frontline heroes across the UAE with a vital opportunity to explore future healthcare trends, particularly in artificial intelligence, health data, advanced technologies, and the innovative solutions they offer to enhance the efficiency of health systems and improve quality of life.

The Frontline Heroes Office praised the pioneering role of the projects and initiatives led by the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi, which the exhibition highlights as an advanced model for the transition from a reactive, treatment-based approach to a proactive, prevention-driven healthcare model supported by artificial intelligence and data. This approach delivers tangible and sustainable impact on community health and further cements Abu Dhabi’s position as a leading global model in the development of future healthcare systems.

The Office affirmed that the knowledge momentum and advanced international collaboration witnessed at the World Health Exhibition in Dubai reflect the UAE’s vision to lead global health transformation through innovative ecosystems that place people at the heart of health policies and lay the foundations for a more resilient and sustainable future, where technology and prevention work hand in hand to create lasting global impact on the health of societies.