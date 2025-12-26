Participants gained knowledge across different topics, from financial risk awareness, and artificial intelligence, to women driving progress in STEM

Mariam Al Hammadi: Through NAMA Talks, specialised skills are turned into shared knowledge, benefiting the wider community.

NAMA Women Advancement (NAMA) has concluded its 2025 NAMA Talks series, engaging 336 women across Sharjah and Fujairah over five months. Reinforcing its commitment to expanding women's access to knowledge, skills, and informed decision-making. Through a targeted programme of awareness sessions, the series focused on strengthening women's professional capabilities and their social, economic, and legal awareness, supporting more confident participation in the financial, technical, and economic sectors.

Designed around three different topics, the series addressed key areas shaping women’s present and future opportunities. The ‘Empowering Women through Financial Risk’ topic brought together 97 participants in Sharjah, including students, graduates, employees, homemakers, and retirees, to enhance practical financial awareness and risk-informed decision making.. The ‘AI World and How to Profit from it’ focused on artificial intelligence, equipping 97 women from diverse age groups and backgrounds with applied knowledge of AI tools to improve efficiency and expand income opportunities. The third topic,’Women driving progress in STEM’, supported 142 final-year students and recent graduates, offering a practical framework to strengthen their career pathways within science and technology-led fields.

Extending the impact beyond the programme

Commenting on the series, HE Mariam Al Hammadi, Director General of Nama Women Advancement (NAMA), said: “This year’s NAMA Talks was built around a clear development framework that brings together three essential elements for women: sound financial decision-making, the effective use of modern tools, and stronger participation in technical and knowledge-based sectors. Combined, these elements enable women to understand their circumstances better, manage their resources, and create new opportunities in a rapidly evolving world.”

She added: “Engaging 336 women and equipping them with specialised knowledge creates a wider impact beyond the programme itself. What participants learn is reflected in their daily lives and shared within their families and workplaces. Each woman becomes more capable of making informed decisions, transferring knowledge, or pursuing new professional pathways. Through NAMA Talks, specialised skills are turned into shared knowledge, benefiting the wider community. This is how NAMA delivers sustained impact, starting with women and extending across the wider community.”

Measurable empowerment outcomes

The 2025 NAMA Talks series recorded strong impact and satisfaction levels, stressing its effectiveness in raising awareness and empowering participants. Across the five sessions of the NAMA Talks series, the results demonstrated a strong impact in raising participants’ awareness and empowerment, with 90 percent of participants reporting that the sessions enhanced their understanding of financial, technical, engineering, and artificial intelligence topics. The majority of participants also expressed a clear intention to transfer knowledge to their families and communities, describing the programme as one of the most beneficial and inspiring experiences.

One participant noted that the sessions marked a genuine turning point for her, as she realised that many women face similar challenges across different work environments. This sense of shared experience reassured her that her challenges were not isolated, encouraging her to seek support and actively exchange knowledge and experiences with other women.

Delivered in partnership with the Sharjah Judicial Department, Emirates Global Aluminium, TAQA Distribution and the Accenture Youth Council, the series benefited from specialised expertise and institutional support that contributed to the successful delivery of NAMA’s awareness and women’s empowerment initiatives.