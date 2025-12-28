Alia AlHammadi: “Our collaboration with Disney+ is a qualitative addition that reflects the global stature of the Summit and marks a strategic step toward building alliances with major international companies leading the content and entertainment industry.”

UAE, Dubai – The 1 Billion Followers Summit, the world’s largest global event dedicated to the content creation economy, has announced that Disney+, the streaming service of The Walt Disney Company, has joined as a Strategic Partner of the fourth edition of the Summit.

Organized by the UAE Government Media Office, the event will take place from January 9 to 11, 2026, across Emirates Towers, the Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC), and the Museum of the Future, under the theme “Content for Good.”

This strategic collaboration reflects the Summit’s ongoing commitment to attracting major global corporations to elevate the quality of digital content creation and empower creators to benefit from the expertise of leading international companies in building an integrated digital media ecosystem that encourages innovation and creative production. It also enables creators to reach global audiences and transform content into a sustainable source of income, reinforcing the UAE’s position as a global hub for digital media and the creative economy.

Empowering Creative Talent

Tamim Fares, Director, Disney+ Middle East, said:

“We are proud to take part in the 1 Billion Followers Summit—an important global platform that brings together leading creators and storytellers from around the world.

He added: “Content creation today is a fundamental pillar of the entertainment industry. At Disney+, we see first-hand the impact that talented creators have in shaping how audiences discover and engage with stories. We’re proud to have worked with exceptional regional talent who have been at the heart of our recent campaigns and audience experiences in the region.”

He continued: “Our collaboration with the 1 Billion Followers Summit opens new pathways for how Disney+ can work with—and support—creators in the Middle East. It reinforces our commitment to fostering meaningful, culturally resonant content that, in turn, inspires the next generation of voices shaping entertainment in the region.”

A Strategic Collaboration

Her Excellency Alia AlHammadi, Vice Chairperson of the UAE Government Media Office and Director of the 1 Billion Followers Summit, said: “Our collaboration with Disney+ represents a valuable addition that reflects the global stature achieved by the 1 Billion Followers Summit and marks a strategic step toward building alliances with leading international companies in the content creation and entertainment industry.”

She added: “Disney+ brings extensive expertise in creative content production and talent development. Through this tie-up, we aim to enhance the capabilities of Summit participants, equipping them with the tools, knowledge, and experiences that will help them create purposeful content that meets global standards.”

Her Excellency emphasized that the Summit continuously seeks to build new collaborations that integrate global expertise with local talent, enabling content creators to expand their reach across diverse markets. “This collaboration reflects the rapid evolution of the digital media sector and keeps pace with the ongoing transformations shaping the global content industry.”

Global Initiatives

The fourth edition of the 1 Billion Followers Summit builds on the remarkable success of its previous edition in January 2025, which attracted more than 15,000 content creators and influencers, 420 speakers, and 125 CEOs and global experts, recording over 30,000 in-person attendees and 1.5 billion digital interactions.

As part of preparations for the upcoming edition, the Summit has announced several major global initiatives, including the world’s largest AI-generated film award, valued at USD 1 million, launched in collaboration with Google, the Creators Ventures Accelerator, part of the second edition of the Creators Ventures program, organized and supported by Creators HQ in collaboration with 500 Global, with up to AED 50 million allocated to support creators and startups competing for funding and incubation. Initiatives also included the introduction of a dedicated pavilion for content creation companies for the first time since the Summit’s inception—a milestone aimed at advancing the content creation economy and empowering young creators to draw inspiration from leading influencers who have successfully established their own ventures.

About the 1 Billion Followers Summit

With a goal of reaching over a billion people worldwide, the 1 Billion Followers Summit, the world’s largest event dedicated to shaping the content creator economy, organized by the UAE Government Media Office, brings together top global social media influencers across all online platforms. The summit explores how new media can drive positive societal change and fuel sustainable economic growth for nations. It is a key component of the UAE’s drive to foster a vibrant content creator community.

For more information, please visit www.1billionsummit.com