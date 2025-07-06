Muscat: The Sultanate of Oman participated in the 14th World Cities Summit Mayors Forum, hosted this year in Vienna, Austria, from 2 to 4 July 2025. Recognised as one of the leading global platforms for urban leadership, the Forum brought together mayors, governors, urban planners and policymakers from across the globe to exchange knowledge and explore creative, scalable solutions for sustainable urban development.

Held under the theme, “Liveable and Sustainable Cities: Local Solutions, Global Impact”, this year’s Forum focused on sharing experiences and best practices that enhance resilience, improve service delivery and advance inclusive growth in cities across the globe.

The Omani delegation was led by His Excellency Ahmed bin Mohammed Al Hamidi, Chairman of Muscat Municipality, who represented the Sultanate in a series of thematic sessions focused on topics such as affordable housing, municipal services, urban energy transition and water resilience; key priorities shaping city strategies worldwide.

“Participating in this global forum gave us the opportunity to witness how cities around the world are confronting shared urban challenges with practical, scalable solutions,” said H.E. Al Hamidi. “For Oman, it is not only a chance to observe global trends in action, but to reflect on how we can translate these insights into policies and projects that serve the evolving needs of our cities. It also reaffirms our commitment to building an inclusive, sustainable and service-driven urban environment, one that aligns with the strategic objectives of Oman Vision 2040 and enhances the quality of life for all our citizens,” he added.

The three-day programme featured thought-provoking discussions, city network exchanges and on-the-ground site visits to some of Vienna’s most forward-thinking urban developments, including Karl-Marx-Hof, Seestadt Aspern, Nordbahnhof Quartier and Danube Island, which served as inspiring models of modern housing, integrated infrastructure and innovative mobility solutions.

Oman’s attendance marks its continued engagement with the international urban development community, building on previous participations in the World Cities Summit series. The Forum offered Oman a meaningful opportunity to engage with leading planning models and international urban frameworks, reinforcing its ambition to shape resilient, inclusive and future-ready cities.

Hosted by the City of Vienna and co-organised by Singapore’s Centre for Liveable Cities and Urban Redevelopment Authority, in collaboration with Urban Innovation Vienna, the forum concluded with a renewed commitment among participating cities to deepen cooperation and accelerate collective efforts toward a more sustainable urban future.