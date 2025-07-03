Dubai – UAE: The Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Centre (MBRSC) today announced the opening of registration for the 2025 edition of the Summer Space Explorer Camp, one of the Centre’s key educational initiatives designed to spark curiosity, foster innovation, and cultivate the next generation of scientists, engineers, and space explorers.

Tailored for students aged 12 to 14 and organised in two separate sessions—first for girls from 14 to 17 July, followed by a session for boys from 21 to 24 July 2025—the camp is set to provide participants with a unique opportunity to delve into the world of space science and technology under the guidance of MBRSC’s team of engineers, researchers, and space professionals.

Participants will gain insights into MBRSC’s current and future missions, exploring how the UAE is shaping the future of space exploration. They will learn about UAE astronauts and understand the challenges and triumphs of human spaceflight. The programme will also introduce students to the fundamentals of satellite development and provide them with a deeper understanding of robotics and its critical role in space missions. Through interactive sessions and practical experiments, students will explore key concepts in space science, helping bridge the gap between classroom learning and real-world application.

The Summer Space Explorer Camp reflects MBRSC’s broader mission to empower youth, nurture national talent, and position the UAE as a global leader in space research and innovation. Through knowledge-driven initiatives like this, the Centre aims to cultivate a generation that will lead the future of the nation’s space ambitions.

Interested participants can register for the Summer Space Explorer Camp 2025 via the following link: www.mbrsc.ae/sahem/registration.php

ABOUT MOHAMMED BIN RASHID SPACE CENTRE (MBSRC):

MBRSC is an advanced scientific and technological hub, responsible for making the UAE a world leader in space services and exploration.

Starting with a small team of dedicated engineers in 2006, MBRSC has grown into the incubator of the UAE National Space Programme, fostering scientific research, and building a sustainable space sector in the UAE. MBRSC is home to the Satellite Development Programme, UAE Astronaut Programme, and Emirates Lunar Mission, among others. Under its satellite programme, the Centre has built, developed, and operated several Earth observation satellites, including DubaiSat-1; DubaiSat-2; KhalifaSat, the first satellite that was fully built by Emiratis; MBZ-SAT, the most advanced satellite in the region and the recently launched Etihad-SAT, the Centre’s first SAR satellite.

Under the UAE Astronaut Programme, MBRSC currently has four astronauts, two of who have undertaken missions to the International Space Station, including the longest Arab space mission in history by H.E. Dr. Sultan Saif AlNeyadi.