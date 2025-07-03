Valid for 3 months from the date of purchase and redeemable every day of the week, including weekends

Dubai, United Arab Emirates: The ultimate summer deal has landed! Dubai residents and visitors have more ways than ever to save big during the most valued-packed edition of Dubai Summer Surprises (DSS) with the return of an exclusive savings package with leading membership lifestyle rewards platform the Entertainer. Maximum value is up for grabs this summer across thousands of things to do, see, experience, and explore with the exclusive DSS Entertainer. This year’s package unlocks over 7,500 buy-one-get-one-free (BOGOF) offers across a superb selection of Dubai’s top dining spots, attractions, water parks, beauty hubs, and fitness experiences.

Priced at just AED 195, the exclusive offers are valid for three months from the date of purchase and redeemable every day of the week, including weekends. From top restaurants and brunches to theme parks, spas and salons, the DSS Entertainer covers every category of fun under the sun. Whether it’s a casual meal with friends or a thrilling day out with the kids, this is the key to an unforgettable summer in Dubai.

Savvy shoppers, thrill-seekers, foodies, and wellness lovers can take advantage of great savings with the DSS Entertainer with this go-to guide…

DINING DEALS

From fast bites to fine dining, enjoy unbeatable value at hotspots like Shake Shack, Nando’s, TGI Fridays, Carluccio's, Black Tap, The Meat Co., Tim Hortons, Asia Asia, STK, Café Bateel, Crescendo, Wendy’s, The Butcher Shop & Grill, Burger King, Barasti, Le Pain Quotidien, Karma Kafe, The Lotus Lounge, Mott32, Noepe, and dozens of other favourites across the city’s buzzing food scene. Buffets, brunches, casual eats, premium meals, and even home delivery – it’s all covered.

ATTRACTIONS & LEISURE

Get double the fun at Dubai’s biggest entertainment zones and top attractions with unmissable offers across Wild Wadi Waterpark, MOTIONGATE Dubai, LEGOLAND® Dubai, IMG Worlds of Adventure, Aquaventure World, Trampo Extreme, Sky View Observatory, and Real Madrid World, alongside a host of other high-energy experiences across the city.

BEAUTY & FITNESS

Glow up for less with massages, facials, hair treatments, and grooming essentials at the city's favourite beauty stores, salons and spas, including Anantara Spa, Armani/SPA, Kaya Skin Clinic, Saray Spa, Sofitel SPA, Uptown Spa by SO/, Waldorf Astoria Spa, in addition to several other spots citywide.

Keep moving with two-for-one access to gyms, group classes, and family-friendly activity centres like Balans Studios, Bodylines Fitness & Wellness Club, Conrad Spa Fitness, Fitness at Voco Hotel, The Ice House, Inbalance Gym, Jal Yoga, Karma Yoga, Sheraton Fitness, and Taj Dubai Gym and Pool, along with many more places to stretch, sweat, and recharge.

HOTELS & RESORTS

Enjoy family, solo, group, or couple's trips with brilliant accommodation offers at Al Bandar Arjaan by Rotana – Dubai Creek, Anantara World Island Dubai Resorts, Andaz Dubai the Palm, Grand Hyatt Dubai, Taj Dubai, and plenty more exclusive stays waiting to be discovered. Perfect for that mid-summer recharge without leaving town.

With three months of unlimited access to thousands of buy-one-get-one-free offers, the DSS Entertainer is the city’s most value-packed way to experience pocket-friendly fun all summer long.

Dubai Summer Surprises 2025 is supported by Key Sponsor Commercial Bank of Dubai and Strategic Partners which include: Al Futtaim Malls (Dubai Festival City Mall & Festival Plaza), Al Zarooni Group (Mercato Shopping Mall), AW Rostamani Group, DHAM (Al Seef, Bluewaters, Ibn Battuta Mall, Nakheel Mall, and The Outlet Village), Emirates Airline, ENOC, e&, Majid Al Futtaim (City Centre Deira, City Centre Mirdif, Mall of the Emirates), Merex Investment (City Walk and The Beach, JBR), and talabat.

For more information, visit the Dubai Summer Surprises website and follow @DubaiFestivals on Instagram and TikTok.

