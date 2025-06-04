Under the Patronage of H.E. President Abdel Fattah Al Sisi:

Cairo, Egypt: The Egyptian Authority for Unified Procurement (UPA), Medical Supply and Technology Management announced the launch of the fourth edition of “Africa Health ExCon”, the largest and most significant healthcare event across Africa. The event will be held under the patronage of His Excellency President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi from June 25 to 27, 2025, at Al Manara International Conference Center, Egypt’s International Exhibition Center (EIEC). It is organized in collaboration with both the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) and the African Union Development Agency (AUDA-NEPAD). This high-level cooperation reflects the growing international and continental stature of the event, further cementing Egypt’s position as a leading regional hub for medical care in Africa.

This year’s edition of “Africa Health ExCon 2025” is held under the theme: "Innovation and Independence: Leveraging Artificial Intelligence and Local Manufacturing to Strengthen African Health Systems", which highlights the continent’s most pressing priorities. The event focuses on two main pillars: deepening local manufacturing of pharmaceuticals and medical supplies within the continent to achieve self-sufficiency, and integrating artificial intelligence (AI) technologies into the management and operation of healthcare systems. These pillars aim to establish health independence and reduce reliance on external imports, ultimately advancing Africa’s health sovereignty and resilience. The fourth edition is expected to attract over 350 local, regional, and international companies, and 42,743 visitors from around the globe. Participants will engage in over 21 panel discussions, technical sessions, and workshops covering vital topics such as digital health, research and development, smart systems, and sustainable manufacturing.

Commenting on Egypt’s hosting of this event, Dr. Hisham Stait, Chairman of the Egyptian Authority for Unified Procurement, Medical Supply, and the Management of Medical Technology (UPA), stated: “Over the past editions, “Africa Health ExCon” has proven to be more than just an annual event, it has evolved into an integrated platform that brings together all key players within the African healthcare ecosystem. It is where policymakers convene to set regulatory frameworks, the industrial sector showcases its latest innovations, research institutions exchange knowledge, and private sector representatives explore partnership and investment opportunities. This unique gathering aims to shape a unified and comprehensive vision for the future of healthcare in Africa, in alignment with the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).”

He added: “This year, we are placing a special emphasis on opportunities for intra-African cooperation and integration, driven by our firm belief that achieving health sovereignty in Africa depends on solidarity and collective action. The continent possesses the capabilities and human capital needed to attain self-sufficiency across various medical fields, and that’s what we aim to promote and activate through this vital forum.”

For his part, Dr. Kamal Ebeid, Executive Director of Africa Health ExCon, stated: “We take pride in this event as it serves as a real launchpad for strengthening Egypt’s role as a bridge for African healthcare integration and a pivotal regional hub for medical manufacturing and innovation. We hope this year’s edition outlines a clear roadmap for the future of healthcare across the continent. By supporting local manufacturing of pharmaceuticals and medical supplies, we aim to achieve Africa’s health independence and reduce our reliance on global supply chains that have shown vulnerability during crises.”

He added: “There is a growing global focus on harnessing artificial intelligence to revolutionize the management and operation of healthcare systems. That’s why the 2025 edition of Africa Health ExCon is set to be truly exceptional not just in the types of partnerships we’re building, but also in the scale of high-level institutional participation and the depth of international engagement that will bring togeher leading minds from around the world to explore how AI can be practically and meaningfully applied to improve the health and lives of people across Africa.”

For the first time, this year’s exhibition will feature the launch of the AI Pavilion, a fully dedicated space showcasing the latest breakthroughs in medical artificial intelligence. This pavilion will host global companies and leading research centers, highlighting advanced AI applications in areas such as precision diagnostics, complex health data management, epidemic prediction, and smart hospital operations. This marks a significant step forward in connecting advanced technology with the realities of Africa’s healthcare systems and opens new avenues for innovation and improvement in health services across the continent.

Africa Health ExCon serves as a vital platform for healthcare and pharmaceutical companies to explore Africa’s vast investment potential. The conference aims to strengthen intra-African trade as an essential pillar of the African Union’s Agenda 2063, thereby accelerating growth in these strategic industries. This approach aligns with Egypt’s Vision 2030, which emphasizes deepening local manufacturing, fostering African cooperation, and embracing the latest technological and digital tools in the healthcare sector. These efforts contribute to achieving sustainable health security, pharmaceutical sovereignty, and universal health coverage across Africa.

This year’s edition is supported by a wide range of leading global healthcare companies, with 22 official sponsors contributing to the event’s success, further solidifying it’s position as a global destination for experts and investors. The Platinum sponsors include Genvax Technologies, Roche, GE Healthcare, Clinilab; the Gold sponsors include, Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Opella, and Sanofi; while the Silver sponsor is Bayer.

The third edition of Africa Health ExCon 2024, held under the theme of "Your Gateway to Innovation and Trade" witnessed a remarkable success. It attracted approximately 48 healthcare and trade professionals from 142 countries, with over 360 government healthcare representatives, CEOs, and decision-makers attending from across the globe. The event featured 32 scientific conferences, 32 workshops, and 264 sessions, with the participation of 1410 speakers. A total of 350 exhibitors showcased their state-of-the-art products and innovation in medical technology, while 25 sponsors, 5 pavilions, and 24 international partners participated in the event. The conference addressed strategies for developing a sustainable healthcare system in Africa, demonstrating a strong commitment to improving healthcare services across the continent. It also provided an ideal platform for healthcare and pharmaceutical companies to explore investment opportunities in Africa, thereby accelerating growth of these industries continent-wide. Furthermore, the event played a vital role in fostering public-private partnerships in the medical field, unlocking new avenues for investment and trade.

About the UPA:

It is a national economic entity under the presidency of the Egyptian Cabinet. It aims to ensure equitable access to medical and healthcare technology products through scientifically based technological assessments, efficient strategic procurement processes, and supply chain management. The authority strives to be a strategic partner enabling effective resource utilization and sustainable, equitable access to medical technology at the national level.