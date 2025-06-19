Abu Dhabi: Under the Patronage of H.H. Sheikh Mansour Bin Zayed Al Nahyan Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Central Bank of the United Arab Emirates, the CBUAE is organising its first Climate Forum and a meeting of the Network for Greening the Financial System (NGFS) at the St. Regis Saadiyat Island Resorts, Abu Dhabi, on 26 June 2025.

The two-day event demonstrates the CBUAE’s commitment in driving sustainable finance and leading the transition towards a more sustainable financial system, in line with the UAE's vision to achieve net zero by 2050.

The Climate Forum brings together financial leaders, policymakers, international experts in sustainable finance and in climate risks, and senior officials from regulatory bodies, central banks, and international financial institutions. The aim is to exchange insights on ways to foster better integration of climate policies in risk management and investment, and to explore effective solutions for enhancing financial sector resilience in the face of future climate and environmental challenges. It will also address frameworks for activating regional and international cooperation in the areas of monetary policy, regulation and sustainable Islamic finance, thereby strengthening the complementary roles between the public and private sectors. This further underscores the UAE's growing position as a regional and international hub for leading the global dialogue on the future of sustainable finance.

The NGFS meeting will be centred on “greening” monetary policy frameworks. Discussions will focus on integrating climate change impacts into monetary policy formulation and operations, alongside reviewing the NGFS's latest work progress and future plans. Since its inception in 2017, the NGFS has become a global force, uniting over 160 central banks and financial supervisors.

His Excellency Khaled Mohamed Balama, Governor of the CBUAE, said: "The convening of the Climate Forum and the Network for Greening the Financial System meeting marks a milestone amidst the global shifts in economic policies and the growing climate challenges. In line with the wise leadership's vision for the UAE and its commitment to achieving net zero by 2050, the CBUAE continues to solidify its pivotal role in spearheading financial sustainability. This is achieved by strengthening the green finance infrastructure and developing regulatory frameworks that support the integration of climate risks within the financial sector's ecosystem, thereby enhancing its resilience, reinforcing its stability, and achieving the desired balance between economic growth and sustainability."