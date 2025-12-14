Doha, Qatar – Msheireb Museums, Earthna, and the German Embassy Doha recently hosted the second session of the Doha Climate Talks at Bin Jelmood House. The event convened specialists and stakeholders to discuss financial approaches that promote climate-conscious development.

Titled “Driving Sustainable Finance: Collaborative Insights from Qatari and German Experts,” the discussion centred on the increasing importance of financial approaches that support environmental and climate objectives. Building on the first session held in June, the event encouraged discussion on policy direction, investment priorities, and the use of innovative financial tools that can assist countries in meeting long-term sustainability commitments.

Msheireb Museums General Manager, Abdulla Al Naama, said: “Doha Climate Talks provided an opportunity to discuss how financial approaches can support sustainable progress. The session also highlighted how Qatar Foundation entities, including Msheireb Museums and Earthna, together with the German Embassy Doha, are contributing to sustainability initiatives that support the broader objectives of Qatar National Vision 2030. We are pleased that Bin Jelmood House, located in Msheireb Downtown Doha, a district central to sustainability in the country, can provide a space for constructive discussion on climate, finance, and responsible development.”

Earthna Director, H E Sheikh Dr. Soud Khalifa Al Thani, said: “Qatar and Germany share a strong interest in advancing financial frameworks that support sustainable development and long-term value creation. I see real progress in our financial systems, rewarding sustainable performance, not only reporting it."

Meanwhile, German Ambassador to Qatar, H E Oliver Owcza, said: “For Germany, sustainable finance is not just an environmental or climate imperative. It’s a strategic investment in our economic future. In this regard, we greatly value Qatar’s growing engagement in sustainable finance and its ambition to develop financial frameworks that support the global green transition.”

Before the panel discussion, Prof. Dr. Martin Stuchtey, Founder and CEO of Germany-based The Landbanking Group, delivered a presentation on the group’s pioneering work. The Landbanking Group leverages artificial intelligence to measure nature health anywhere on Earth and converts improvements in soil, carbon, water, or biodiversity into tradable financial assets that can be recorded on balance sheets.

The panel discussion that followed brought together Dr. Alexandra Soezer, Director of the Climate Action Center of Excellence (CACE), and Leo Tong, Head of Sustainability at Qatar National Bank. Panelists discussed practical approaches for integrating ESG considerations into financial planning, the opportunities for sustainable investments in Qatar and Germany, and ways innovative financial instruments can support climate-related projects. The discussion also addressed how financial systems can enable collaboration between governments, corporations, and local communities to deliver measurable environmental benefits.

The event attracted participants from government entities, the financial and economic sectors, academia, international organisations, and groups working within the Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) landscape.

About Msheireb Properties

Msheireb Properties is Qatar's leading sustainable real estate developer, backed by Qatar Foundation and Qatar Investment Authority. The company has pioneered sustainable urban development in Qatar, supporting the goals of Qatar's 2030 Vision.

Its mission is to change how people think about urban living and improve their overall quality of life through innovations that encourage social interaction, respect for culture, and greater care for the environment.

The signature Msheireb Downtown Doha development is one of the smartest, most sustainable city districts globally. It employs a new approach to urban planning by combining traditional methods and modern technology to preserve Qatar's environment and cultural identity. All buildings are either Gold or Platinum LEED-certified.

Msheireb Downtown Doha is an integrated city that embraces a range of mixed-use and commercial buildings that offer a wide array of retail and business services, modern residential units, educational and cultural facilities. It is also the home to Msheireb Museums, Mandarin Oriental Doha Hotel, Al Wadi Hotel - MGallery, Park Hyatt Hotel, Msheireb Galleria, and Barahat Msheireb - the biggest open-air covered pedestrian square in the region. The city is also home to the Doha Design District (DDD), an engaging space that supports design, innovation, and cultural exchange through organised events and creative initiatives.

The company also developed Zulal Wellness Resort by Chiva-Som, the Middle East's first and largest wellness destination. Located in northern Qatar, the resort offers two distinct experiences: Zulal Serenity, a wellness haven for individuals and couples, and Zulal Discovery, a world-first wellness offering for families. The resort is pioneering in its integration of Traditional Arabic and Islamic Medicine (TAIM) with contemporary wellness practices