The first of its kind AI Security Conference (AISEC 2025) hosted by Securado was organized on December 23, 2025. The premier forum dedicated to AI Security and Digital Resilience brought together policymakers, industry leaders, technologists, and security professionals to shape the future of secure AI adoption.

His Excellency Saeed bin Hamoud Al Maawali, Minister of Transport, Communications and Information Technology was the Chief Guest of the conference. The event was hosted under the auspices of His Excellency Shaikh Salim bin Mustahail Al Mashani.

His Excellency Saeed bin Hamoud Al Mawali, Minister of Transport, Communications and Information Technology unveiled ‘Securado Post’ - a special commemorative publication on the AI Security Sector in Oman.

In his Keynote Address Eng. Said Al Mandhari, Chief Executive Officer, ITHCA Group said, “AI Security is not anymore the security of infrastructure. It is the trust of data models and all this comes with trusted, talented and accountable people to serve the purpose. Governments have to invest in talents who will make the difference in how AI security can be achieved. This is sovereignty and it requires good investment in people.’

Speaking about the conference Krishnadas KT, co-founder and CEO of Securado said, “AISEC 2025 stands as Oman’s premier executive forum dedicated to propelling the national agenda for Artificial Intelligence and Cybersecurity. Through this conference and innovations like Digital Vaccine, Securado proudly leads the national dialogue on AI-driven, quantum ready cybersecurity – protecting data, enabling trust and securing the future of Oman’s digital economy.”

The conference saw presentations from a cross section of industry leaders and Cybersecurity experts. It also featured a fireside chat titled, ‘The Changing Threat Landscape: AI Risks & Opportunities,’ and panel discussions on ‘Reimagining Tomorrow – C-Suite Strategies for AI-Powered Transformation’ and ‘Protecting Critical National Infrastructure.’

AISEC 2025 was supported by a number of organisations and companies. The ITHCA Group; Oman Chamber of Commerce & Industry, Oman IT Society were the endorsing partners.

Paloalto Networks; Splunk – A Cisco company; Thales; WSO2 and Open Text were the Platinum Partners of the event. Nutanix; Fortra; Darktrace and Octopus Cybersecurity were the Gold Partners. StarLink; Redington; Techlor Information Technology and Gulf IT were the Channel Partners.