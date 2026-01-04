Dubai, UAE – The Global Knee Summit, a MECOMED CVS approved congress, the world’s premier international gathering dedicated exclusively to advancing knee health, innovation, and surgical excellence with world-class medical and scientific exchange is hosting its inaugural meeting January 22–24, 2026, in Dubai.

This three-day first ever Summit brings together 125 Globally recognized faculty and Orthopaedic surgeons, sports medicine specialists, fellows, residents, physical therapists, physician assistants, rehabilitation professionals, researchers, from the Middle East region and beyond. Joining us will be our global industry partners to collaborate on the latest research, technologies, and clinical strategies shaping the future of knee preservation, traumatic reconstruction, and knee arthroplasty.

A Global Platform for Innovation in Knee Care

This year’s program features expanded sections on:

Knee Arthroplasty & Robotics with live surgery

A dedicated advanced ultrasound workshop with live models

Sports Medicine: Ligament, Meniscus & Cartilage Restoration

Biologics & Regenerative Medicine

Rehabilitation, Return-to-Sport & Performance Medicine

Attendees will have dedicated time each day to engage with industry partners in a dynamic exhibit hall showcasing the newest advances in implants, technologies, biologics, instrumentation, and intraoperative digital tools.

Leadership Perspectives

“The Global Knee Summit is built on a vision of bringing together the most forward-thinking minds in knee surgery and rehabilitation to elevate patient outcomes worldwide,” said Kevin Plancher MD MPH Course and Founder of the Global Knee Summit. “Our mission is simple: to challenge, educate, innovate, and ultimately improve the lives of the patients Parag Sancheti MD Course and Program Chair, added:

“Dubai serves as an ideal location for convening experts from every corner of the globe. Its accessibility, infrastructure, and international medical community allow us to foster the cross-cultural collaboration that drives meaningful scientific progress.”

Event Highlights

Live Surgeries broadcast directly from leading surgical centers across the globe

Heated debates on controversial topics in knee arthroplasty and sports surgery

Case panel sessions presenting complex real-world clinical scenarios

Hands-on workshops including robotics, ultrasound, biologics, and advanced surgical techniques

Industry Innovation Theater featuring next-generation technologies

Awards & Recognition Ceremony honoring global leaders in knee surgery

ABOUT THE GLOBAL KNEE SUMMIT

The Global Knee Summit is committed to elevating global standards of knee care. Through a dynamic combination of evidence-based lectures, hands-on training, live surgeries, debates, and technology-driven demonstrations, the Summit empowers clinicians across all career stages to enhance their expertise and deliver better outcomes to patients worldwide.The Summit is accredited for Continuing Medical Education (CME) and Continuing Education Units (CEU), ensuring high-quality, scientifically rigorous programming for all participants.

Learn more at: https://Global Knee Innovation Summit

Event Details & Contact

Dates: January 22–24, 2026

Location: Dubai, UAE

Inquiries: Info@globalkneesummit.com

Website: https://Global Knee Innovation Summit

Contact: Kevin Plancher, MD MPH, FAOA

Email : kplancher@plancherortho.com

Media Contact

Shefali Munshi

Email : shefalimunshi24@gmail.com