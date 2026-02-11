Tickets now on public sale following unprecedented demand during pre-sale period

First artists announced to feature during Abu Dhabi's world-renowned entertainment programme - Yasalam

Abu Dhabi, UAE: Tickets for the 2026 Formula 1® Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix are now on sale - and international music stars Lewis Capaldi and Zara Larsson will perform on the opening night.

The Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, the celebrated final race of the F1 season, will take place this year from December 3-6 at Yas Marina Circuit. Organisers Ethara, recently crowned F1’s Promoter of the Year following the huge success of the 2025 event, have revealed the first artists set to take the stage in the 2026 entertainment lineup.

Capaldi and Larsson will perform on Thursday, December 3, getting the much-anticipated After-Race Concerts off to a spectacular start.

Scottish superstar Lewis Capaldi will make his highly anticipated return to the Etihad Park and Abu Dhabi. The artist, known for his intimate ballads and wry humour, delivers emotionally powerful performances of global hits like Someone You Loved and Before You Go. Following his triumphant 2025 comeback, Capaldi promises a performance that blends raw vulnerability with the warmth and authenticity that have made him one of music's most beloved voices.

Completing the Thursday night After-Race Concerts line-up is Swedish pop sensation Zara Larsson, who arrives in Abu Dhabi fresh off a breakthrough year that saw her fifth album Midnight Sun gaining critical acclaim and her first Grammy nod. With her powerful vocals, viral dance moves, and bold Malibu Barbie aesthetic that is taking the internet by storm, Larsson will perform chart-topping hits like Lush Life and Never Forget You, delivering the high-energy spectacle that defines the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix opening night experience.

After-Race Concerts form a part of Yasalam presented by e& entertainment programme of the Grand Prix weekend and are exclusive to Abu Dhabi Grand Prix ticket-holders who also have an option to upgrade to Golden Circle to guarantee access to the concerts and get closest to the stage.

David Powell, Chief Strategy & Business Development Officer of Ethara said: “The 2025 edition of the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix was extraordinary. We welcomed more fans than ever, staged the biggest entertainment programme and for the first time, were named F1 Promoter of the Year by Formula One management - the most prestigious recognition in our industry.

With tickets already recording unprecedented demand and two fantastic artists announced, we are set for another incredible year. As the region’s premier sport and entertainment event, we are committed to raising the bar each year and look forward to welcoming fans from around the world to Abu Dhabi for an unforgettable F1 season finale.”

Besides After-Race Concerts, Abu Dhabi Grand Prix ticket-holders can enjoy complimentary access to many of the UAE’s capital attractions and experiences that extend far beyond the circuit, turning the race week into an adventure for every type of fan. Offering unparalleled value to fans, 2026 tickets grant access to Yas Island theme parks and Abu Dhabi’s architectural and artistic landmarks: Qasr Al Watan, Louvre Abu Dhabi, Natural History Museum Abu Dhabi, Zayed National Museum and teamLab Phenomena.

Following a record-breaking 339,000 fans attending the 2025 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, Ethara has confirmed that tickets are experiencing unprecedented demand. A significant share of tickets has already been purchased by pre-registered fans, with limited availability remaining across multiple categories. Fans are strongly encouraged to secure their tickets and Golden Circle upgrades on the official website without delay.

This year, Formula 1 enters a new era - with new technical regulations and fresh teams on the grid promising to shake up the competitive order and deliver an unpredictable season and highly contested championship. With the title fight expected to go down to the wire, the F1 season finale at Yas Marina Circuit promises an unforgettable end to a landmark season in the sport.

For years, the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix has stood out on the F1 calendar as a spectacle of sports and entertainment, renowned for its golden hour racing and signature Yasalam presented by e& entertainment programme. Multi-day celebrations include After-Race Concerts, Official After-Parties and more. Following the spectacular 2025 event that featured a thrilling three-way championship showdown and the biggest music lineup in the event’s history, anticipation is already building for an extraordinary 2026 edition.

For more information and a chance to book tickets for the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, fans can visit: www.abudhabigp.com