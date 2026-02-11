Fujairah, UAE – The Fujairah Environment Authority (FEA) has officially concluded the Second Edition of the Fujairah International Conference on Bee Research, unveiling a comprehensive suite of scientific and regulatory recommendations. Over the course of the event, world-renowned scientists and experts established a definitive roadmap for the future of honeybee science, food security, and environmental resilience, positioning the Emirate as a global architect of sustainable apiculture in arid regions.

H.E. Aseela Abdullah Al Moalla, Director of the Fujairah Environment Authority, highlighted the strategic role of the Emirate: "Our mission in Fujairah transcends local conservation; we are building a global knowledge hub that transforms how the world approaches food security in challenging climates. By integrating rigorous scientific standards with our environmental policies, we are creating a resilient model where nature and innovation coexist. These recommendations serve as a pledge to future generations that our biodiversity is not only being protected but is being empowered to thrive through world-class governance."

Dr. Fouad Lamghari Ridouane, Director of the Fujairah Research Centre, commented on the operational phase ahead: "The success of this conference is measured by the tangible impact of its findings. We are moving immediately toward the implementation phase, translating these expert recommendations into actionable protocols. By bridging the gap between academic research and field application, we will empower beekeepers with the tools and data necessary to mitigate climate stress, ensuring that the scientific breakthroughs achieved here in Fujairah yield long-term, sustainable results for the global apiculture community."

The conference outcomes emphasize the urgent modernization of infrastructure through climate-ready beekeeping technologies, calling for the deployment of hive systems specifically engineered for extreme heat. The experts recommended a move toward actionable intelligence, utilizing desert-resistant electronics and microclimate mapping to provide beekeepers with validated alerts. By combining satellite forage imagery with specialized training, the sector aims to make advanced technology both practical and accessible for immediate field-level adoption.

Parallel to technological growth, a primary mandate was established for fortifying bee health and national disease surveillance to protect the native Apis mellifera jemenitica subspecies. These recommendations advocate for a coordinated national framework that unites beekeepers and policymakers in implementing non-chemical pest management and rigorous genetic documentation. To combat climate stress, experts also urged the expansion of native, heat-resilient floral landscapes to ensure year-round forage and significantly reduce the risks of agrochemical exposure.

To secure the global standing of the industry, the roadmap focuses on guaranteeing market integrity through origin certification and regulatory alignment. This involves the creation of a standardized identification system for premium varieties like Sidr honey and the establishment of a multi-country research consortium to certify quality. By developing specialized pollen laboratories and professional tasting programs, the UAE aims to harmonize its regulatory landscape with international benchmarks to ensure authenticity and excellence.

The scientific consensus further highlighted the necessity of securing ecological balance and long-term ecosystem sustainability by integrating apiculture into national reforestation and carbon sequestration goals. The framework addresses the management of floral resources to prevent over-competition between managed and wild pollinators, ensuring that beekeeping actively supports the health of natural habitats. This strategic alignment bridges the gap between commercial production and the preservation of the UAE’s unique desert biodiversity.

Finally, the conference underscored the importance of honoring heritage through intellectual property and cultural documentation to prevent fraud and mislabeling. Protecting the "Fujairah Honey" brand through Geographical Indications remains a priority, alongside the creation of educational programs that empower local practitioners with scientific knowledge while preserving ancestral techniques. By documenting the heritage of multiple generations, the industry will build a global brand identity rooted in both cultural authenticity and modern reliability.

